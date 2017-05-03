watchOS: Don’t Automatically Install Apple Watch Apps

The Apple Watch is cool, but some of the apps that go along with it aren’t so much. Depending on when you set up your wearable device, it may automatically install all new apps to the Apple Watch. Or, perhaps you chose to do that and regret it now. Fortunately, you don’t have to automatically install Apple Watch apps. Let me show you how to take control over which ones do get installed.

Why Wouldn’t I Want to Automatically Install Apple Watch Apps?

First of all, the Apple Watch has a limited amount of storage space, and any music and photos you have take up some of it. For that reason, you might want to limit how many apps you install on your Apple Watch. Secondly, not all of the Watch apps are incredibly useful and you might find yourself wanting to get rid of them. So let’s get on to showing you how to set your iPhone so it doesn’t automatically install Apple Watch apps.

Disabling the Auto-Install Option

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this animated GIF might be all you need.

In case that’s not clear, however, here is what you need to do to make sure your iPhone doesn’t automatically install Apple Watch apps.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone Scroll down and tap General Flip the toggle switch next to Automatic App Install so it is no longer green

Remove the Apps You Don’t Use

Once you’ve turned off Automatic App Install, you might want to clear out some of the apps you aren’t using. Return to the My Watch screen, and scroll down until you see your list of third-party apps. If you see Installed next to an app, it’s already there. Tap on the apps one at a time. You’ll see a toggle switch for each labeled Show App on Apple Watch. Flip that switch so it’s no longer green. Apple Watch will uninstall that app. When you come across an app you do want to install, just flip that switch so it’s green. Apple Watch will install the app for you to use.