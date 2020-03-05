How to Get $5 Credit at a Wells Fargo ATM

Wells Fargo is offering its customers US$5 if they use Apple Pay at an ATM. The offer is valid until March 5, 2021 (via 9to5Mac).

ATM Credit

As Wells Fargo explains:

Your debit card is already in your digital wallet, so why not use it to easily get cash — and do more — at a Wells Fargo ATM? And now, when you access a Wells Fargo ATM using your debit card in your digital wallet for the first time, you’ll earn a $5 statement credit.

To get the money just go to a Wells Fargo ATM, hold your iPhone or Apple Watch near it to active Apple Pay, enter your card PIN, an complete an ATM transaction or use an ATM service.

Business debit cards aren’t eligible for the promotion, and customers can only get $5 one time. You should see the credit in your bank statement within 6 to 8 weeks.

