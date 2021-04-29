Apple announced a host of new products at its recent ‘Spring Loaded’ event, with various order and availability dates. On April 30, the new iMac, iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will all become available to order.

Order New M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K April 30

The new 24-inch iMac will be available in seven different colors and with the option having seven or eight cores. There are 11-inch and 12.9-inch models iPad Pro, offering up to 2TB storage capacity. Both the iMac and iPad Pro are powered by Apple’s M1 chip. They start at US$1,299 and US$799 respectively. The latest Apple TV 4K contains the A12 chip and, finally, an updated Siri Remote. It costs US$179. All new devices are set to be available from mid-May. Somewhat unusually, Apple has not given a specific time at which orders will open.

The new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, as well as AirTags, become available tomorrow too. Orders for these devices opened on April 23.

Buying all of these products directly from Apple brings with it various financing and other options, as well as free engraving on the AirTags.