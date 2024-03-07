What’s the Maximum Charging Wattage Support on iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 has excellent battery life, but when the battery drains, you’ll have to plug it back into a charger. Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t include a charging adapter with the iPhone 15. Various chargers are available, but you’ll need to know your iPhone 15’s maximum charging wattage to make a purchasing decision.

Again, Apple doesn’t disclose this information to the public, but you need not worry. In this guide, we’ll tell you the maximum wattage iPhone 15 supports with wired and wireless charging.

Battery Capacity of the iPhone 15

Before we discuss the iPhone 15’s charging speeds, we must understand its battery capacity. The iPhone 15 has a 3349 mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 Plus boasts a 4383 mAh battery. Both support USB-C wired charging and MagSafe/Qi wireless charging.

What’s the Maximum Charging Wattage the iPhone 15 Supports on a Wired Charger?

Since Apple hasn’t disclosed the iPhone 15’s charging speed, we can’t get an accurate number of what the maximum charging speed could be. There are many USB-C chargers for iPhone 15 with different charging speeds. When you use a 20W USB-C charger with the iPhone 15, it’ll charge at 18W until 80%, followed by a trickle charge.

If you use a wired charger over 25W, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will charge a maximum capacity of 20W. In conclusion, the iPhone 15 has a maximum charging capacity of 18 to 20W, depending on the adapter you use, and the same applies to the iPhone 15 Plus.

Maximum Wireless Charging Wattage Support on iPhone 15

Apple didn’t change the wireless charging speeds, which remain the same throughout the iPhone 15 series. There are different MagSafe chargers available in the market, including 3-in-1 and 2-in-1 MagSafe chargers if you want to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 15 supports MagSafe wireless charging at 15W until 80%, followed by a trickle charge. However, if you’re using a Qi Wireless charger, your iPhone 15 will charge at 7.5W until 80%, followed by a trickle charge. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models have the same wireless charging capacity, but when it comes to wired charging, they can max out at 27W.

Charge Your iPhone 15 at Maximum Wattage

Whether you use a wireless or wired USB-C charger, your iPhone’s maximum input wattage is capped at 15W and 20W, respectively. If you have an iPhone and plan to get a charging adapter, go with Apple’s 20W adapter or other 20W MFi (Made for iPhone) adapters. If you’ve any queries or suggestions, please leave them in the comments below.