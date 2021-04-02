The IMEI is a unique 15 digit number that identifies a cellular device. The most likely scenario in which users will require it is when they need their iPhone repaired. For example, if you call Apple support with an issue, the engineer will ask for it to make sure both they and the customer are discussing the right, and the same, device. Given most users are likely to need it at a point when they are panicking about their device, it’s good to know how to find it easily.

How to Find an iPhone IMEI Number

An iPhone’s IMEI number can be found in various places. Firstly, on the device itself. Go to Settings > General > About. Scroll down to Primary > IMEI.

Other places

The 15 digits are printed on the back of the box your iPhone came in, labelled IMEI/MEID. They can be found on the SIM tray of any iPhone from the 6S onwards too.

You can also get it online:

Go to appleid.apple.com

Sign in with you Apple ID

Scroll down and click Devices

Select the device you need the IMEI number for

Share iPhone IMEI Number

For security reasons, its generally best not to share an iPhone’s IMEI until its required for things like repairs. However, there are legitimate instances where it might be necessary to copy and paste it, for example, entering in the Apple website. On an iPhone, you follow the steps above and then long hold the IMEI number. The Copy option is there. Tap it, and the IMEI number is thenavailable to Paste.