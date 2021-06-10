macOS Monterey, previewed Monday at WWDC 2021, runs on devices from late 2013 and older. Of course, this depends on what kind of Mac you are using.

Devices That Run macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey runs on:

iMac – Late 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015

However, it’s worth nothing that not all the new features work on older devices. In particular, some require a Mac with an M1 chip.