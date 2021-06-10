macOS Monterey, previewed Monday at WWDC 2021, runs on devices from late 2013 and older. Of course, this depends on what kind of Mac you are using.
Devices That Run macOS Monterey
macOS Monterey runs on:
- iMac – Late 2015 and later
- Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later
- iMac Pro – 2017 and later
- Mac mini – Late 2014 and later
- MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later
- MacBook – Early 2016 and later
- MacBook Pro – Early 2015
However, it’s worth nothing that not all the new features work on older devices. In particular, some require a Mac with an M1 chip.