You Can Watch Disney+ Securely, Anywhere, With ProtonVPN

Disney+ is the latest streaming service accessible via ProtonVPN. It is available to Plus and Visionary subscribers.

Access Disney+ With ProtonVPN

The move means that subscribers can use ProtonVPN to watch Disney+, even if there are in a country that blocks the service. To be able to use this facility, you need a Plus or Visionary Plan, and a Disney+ subscription paid for with a U.S. credit card. You then need to download the ProtonVPN app. When that is installed, connect to a Plus server inside the U.S. and you should be able to watch Disney+ content.

Other compatible streaming services include: