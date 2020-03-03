You Can Watch Disney+ Securely, Anywhere, With ProtonVPN

Disney+ is the latest streaming service accessible via ProtonVPN. It is available to Plus and Visionary subscribers.
Access Disney+ With ProtonVPN
The move means that subscribers can use ProtonVPN to watch Disney+, even if there are in a country that blocks the service. To be able to use this facility, you need a Plus or Visionary Plan, and a Disney+ subscription paid for with a U.S. credit card. You then need to download the ProtonVPN app. When that is installed, connect to a Plus server inside the U.S. and you should be able to watch Disney+ content.
Other compatible streaming services include:
- Netflix in the U.S., UK, and Germany
- Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and UK
- HBO Now
- Hulu
- ESPN+
