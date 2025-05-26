10 Memorial Day Wallpapers for iPhone and Mac (2025)

Memorial Day is a time of deep reflection, remembrance, and respect. As we honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to the country, even the smallest gestures can carry meaning. Choosing a respectful wallpaper for your device is one way to pay tribute and keep their memory close. So, in this article, I’ve gathered a selection of Memorial Day wallpapers for iPhone and Mac that reflect the solemnity of this important federal holiday.

Add the iconic stars and stripes to your iPhone background to evoke a sense of national pride, strength, and remembrance. It’s a quiet yet powerful tribute to those who served.

This image of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial features the names of soldiers who died in the Vietnam War. It stands as a silent, enduring testament to their sacrifice and memory.

The cute cat sporting the US flag adds a gentle touch to this somber day. It’s perfect as a Memorial Day wallpaper for your iPhone.

This wallpaper captures a solemn field of white tombstones, each adorned with a single red rose. It’s a humbling reminder of the lives lost fighting for this country.

This wallpaper features a serene green field lined with rows of American flags fluttering in the breeze. It’s a reverent display that evokes both national pride and heartfelt remembrance of our Vets.

If you prefer a gentler reminder of Memorial Day, this wallpaper shows a navy suit with a medal attached to it. It represents the hard work, honour, and dedication that go into serving our country.

Here’s a photo that captures a Navy officer standing in quiet reflection amid a field of graves, with a bouquet of fresh flowers in the foreground. It’s a moving tribute to love and loss that makes a fitting Memorial Day wallpaper for Mac.

Show your national pride with this wallpaper showcasing a lone American flag flying in an open field, its stars and stripes catching the wind.

This wallpaper features a close-up of an Air Force officer’s hat. The sharp lines and silver insignia reflect dignity, discipline, and a solemn tribute to those who have served in the skies.

A Missing Man Table is set up on Memorial Day to symbolize fallen, missing, or captured service members. This wallpaper is set before a field of tombstones, paying respect to the veterans we’ve lost.