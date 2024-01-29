15 Best Offline Games for iPhone and iPad in 2024

Whether you’re stuck on a very long trip, enduring your daily grind, or just chilling somewhere, there’s seriously nothing better than diving into some offline iOS games to kill time. And here’s the kicker- You don’t even need Wi-Fi because there’s a bunch of awesome offline games ready to roll.

Interestingly, iOS offers a slew of awesome single-player games for all kinds of tastes, whether you’re into racing, action, role-playing games or something else entirely. So, keep reading to discover some of the top offline iOS games you gotta check out.

Here are the best offline games for iPhone and iPad in 2024.

Best Offline iPhone and iPad Games in 2024

If you’re looking for an awesome offline game for your iPhone and iPad, Wayward Souls is a must-try. It’s kind of like a dungeon crawler game and what’s really neat about this game is that it’s super quick to pick up and play.

Each session in Wayward Souls is short and sweet, but the cool part is that you can try out different character classes, each with its own unique storylines. I won’t spoil it for you. The bottom line is, if you’re like me and you want a game you can hop into for a quick gaming fix, but also have the option to get lost in it for hours, Wayward Souls is where it’s at.

In Temple Run 2, you play as a character who has stolen an ancient artifact from a temple. The temple’s guardian is now chasing the player through a series of dangerous environments, including jungles, mines, and cliffs.

You must jump, slide, and turn to avoid obstacles and collect coins. The game becomes increasingly difficult as you progress, and you must use all of your skills to stay ahead of the guardian.

GTA San Andreas is considered by many as the ultimate classic GTA game for mobile devices. It packs in all the expected GTA-style violence, along with some extras like a dating mini-game, fitness tracking, and a slew of quests.

Featuring endearing gangster characters, a nostalgia-inducing 90s setting, and a gripping storyline, GTA San Andreas is easily one of the best offline mobile games you can get your hands on for your iOS.

Otherworld Legends is a total blast when it comes to offline mobile brawlers for your iOS. It’s got that super fast-paced action, an adorable retro pixel art style, and an endless supply of loot to keep you very addicted.

And about the combat? Oh no! it’s brutal and seriously satisfying. And hey, there’s plenty of loot to snag, with chests full of shiny coins, gems, and rubies just waiting for you.

Into the Dead is a heart-pounding zombie survival game that’ll have you glued to your screen for hours. It has an ever-evolving storyline, numerous endings, and a diverse load of weapons meaning that you just got it all.

Whether you’re in the mood to dive into immersive settings, take on daily special events, or just strive to outlast the undead for as long as you can, Into the Dead has got you covered. It’s an all-around zombie-slaying experience.

Subway Surfers is an exhilarating endless runner game that’ll keep you perched on the edge of your seat. With its high-speed action, silky-smooth controls, and eye-popping graphics, Subway Surfers easily ranks among the finest free offline games for your iPhone or iPad.

The objective of the game is simple: bolt-like lightning, dodging obstacles and snatching up coins along the way. As you advance, the game dials up the speed and difficulty, but that’s where the real excitement kicks in. It’s an absolute blast!

Vector is a thrilling offline game for iPhone that will keep you entertained for hours on end. The game features simple but responsive controls, procedurally generated levels, and a unique dystopian setting.

You play as a test subject who must run through different floors of a laboratory, avoiding obstacles and performing trick jumps and slides. Vector is easy to pick up and play, but gets progressively more challenging as you progress. The procedurally generated levels ensure that each play-through is unique and exciting.

Traffic Racer is a delightful and user-friendly offline racing game built for iOS, catering to gamers of all ages.

You have the freedom to pick from five distinct game modes, catering to different moods and preferences. There’s the “Endless” rush, “Two-Way” challenges, “Time Trial” against the clock, “Police Chase” for some extra excitement, and the laid-back “Free Ride” mode.

All in all, Traffic Racer packs a lot of value for its price and is a must-grab for anyone who loves offline racing games. It’s a real steal!

Alto’s Adventure is your ticket to an endless snowboarding escapade through the stunning Andes mountains, all available for offline exploration. Step into the shoes of Alto, master the art of performing tricks while gliding down snow-covered slopes, and skillfully navigate around obstacles and gather precious coins.

Plus, the best part? No Wi-Fi is needed, so you can embark on your Andean adventure anytime, anywhere.

Sudoku, the timeless number puzzle, is a perfect fit for seasoned gamers and newcomers alike on iOS. It serves up straightforward yet utterly addictive gameplay, dishing out a medley of puzzles that’ll keep you engaged for hours.

What’s more, Sudoku doesn’t leave you high and dry when you’re stuck. So whether you’re a Sudoku veteran or just diving into the world of number puzzles, this game has you covered for endless entertainment.

For folks looking for one of the best building games, and games that can offer plenty of scope for creativity, Minecraft seems to be the way to go. What has always fascinated me in this top-notch offline game for iPhone is the option to explore the infinite worlds.

Oh yes! Also, If you ever find the creative mode a bit boring, you can kickstart the survival mode wherein you will need to craft robust weapons and armor to safeguard yourself against dangerous mobs.

Step into the world of Prison Escape Puzzle Adventure, a gripping offline game that delivers a heart-pounding escape room experience right on your iOS device. Locked up unfairly, you’re tasked with navigating through intricately designed scenarios, tackling mind-bending puzzles, and hunting down concealed clues to unlock your path to freedom.

With over 30 chapters and 300 levels, Love is in Small Things invites you to discover more than just objects, with hearts, numbers, and alphabets woven into the fabric of every day love scenarios. In this offline sanctuary, you can form a genuine connection with the characters and their journey, savoring the narrative and embracing its emotional impact.

Jetpack Joyride offers a straightforward yet incredibly addictive gameplay experience. It’s as easy as tapping and holding to send Barry rocketing upwards and releasing to gently bring him down. Barry’s in constant motion, and your mission is to expertly navigate him over and under obstacles. As you progress, the pace picks up, and the challenges get more intense, but that’s where the real fun kicks in!

With its lightning-quick action, captivating gameplay, and a wealth of exciting content to uncover, Jetpack Joyride is a must-have for every iOS gamer.

Monument Valley designed especially for iPad sets you in a surreal world of impossible geometry, and all you need to do is to guide a princess named Ida through the world by manipulating the environment. The game features a variety of different puzzles, each of which requires you to think outside the box.

Final Words

Now that you’ve heard about my go-to offline and popular games, I’m eager to hear about your top picks. And if you’ve got any hidden gems that deserve a shout-out, don’t hold back—let me know their names. After all, we’re all part of this gaming community, and sharing is caring!

Also, if you aren’t able to download any of the games from the App Store, read our guide on how to download any iPhone games and apps unavailable in your country.