2025 vs. 2026 MacBook Pro: Comparing the Upcoming M5 and M6 Models

If you’re considering a new MacBook Pro, you have two major releases to think about: the 2025 M5 models and the 2026 M6 redesign. Should you upgrade next year or wait for the overhaul? Here’s everything you need to know to make an informed decision.

1. Performance

The 2025 MacBook Pro will be powered by Apple’s M5 chip lineup: M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max. These chips are built on an improved 3nm process and will use advanced SoIC (System on Integrated Chip) packaging technology. This means better power efficiency, improved AI capabilities, and faster processing speeds compared to the M4 series.

The 2026 MacBook Pro will debut Apple’s M6 series, built on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process. With this shift, expect major improvements in speed, power efficiency, and AI-driven performance. If Apple follows its usual lineup, there will be M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max versions.

2. Design

Don’t expect any external redesign. The M5 MacBook Pro models will retain the same look as the current lineup. Apple is focusing purely on internal upgrades until the transition to OLED in 2026.

The 2026 MacBook Pro, though, is set to receive a significant redesign:

Thinner chassis: Apple is streamlining the MacBook Pro for a sleeker look. OLED display: Moving from mini-LED to OLED will enhance brightness, contrast, and color accuracy. Smaller camera cutout: Apple may ditch the notch for a hole-punch camera cutout, similar to Dynamic Island on iPhones. Potential 5G support: Rumors suggest Apple might introduce 5G connectivity for the first time on Mac.

Apple is likely to release the M5 MacBook Pro in the Fall of 2025, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, with mass production starting earlier that year.

The redesigned MacBook Pro should arrive in 2026, although initial reports suggested a possible 2025 launch before delays pushed it back.

Should You Upgrade in 2025 or Wait for 2026?

If you need a new MacBook Pro soon and prioritize raw performance along with M5’s efficiency improvements, upgrading in 2025 is a good choice, especially if you’re satisfied with the current design and mini-LED display. However, if you prefer to wait for a redesigned, thinner model with an OLED display, potential advancements like 2nm chips, and an improved front camera, holding off until 2026 may be the better option, particularly if an upgrade isn’t urgent.