3 Best macOS Screen Recorders with Audio 

Recording your Mac’s screen with the built-in Screenshot app or QuickTime Player is easy. But things get trickier when you want to capture internal audio, like notification sounds or audio from apps, along with the video.

After some testing, I’ve rounded up three of the best free macOS screen recorders. They capture both internal and external audio. They’re simple to use and perfect for any project. Check them out below.

1. TapRecord: An easy-to-use screen recorder with audio

This app tops my list because of how straightforward it is to use. You can simply download it from the Mac App Store and begin recording immediately without any additional configurations. When you open the app, you’ll see the three buttons to Record Screen, Record Webcam, or Record Audio.

When you click on Record Screen, you’ll be able to select the screen area to record as well as internal audio and/or microphone audio. Then hit the Record button to begin recording. When done, click the Stop button in the Menu bar. Your recording will be saved to your Desktop by default, and you can also access it from the TapRecord home screen.

It produces crisp and audible recordings that are perfect for making tutorials or any other needs. You can also export your recording in various formats and resolutions, which makes it easy to share or edit.

2. OBS Studio: An open-source screen recorder with advanced options

If you’re looking for a macOS screen recorder with more customization, OBS Studio is the best in the game. It’s open-source software that’s widely trusted by streamers, content creators, gamers, and other professionals. It allows you to record multiple sources like screens, windows, webcams, and microphones simultaneously.

Despite being free, OBS Studio rivals premium software with its advanced features, such as real-time audio/video mixing, customizable transitions, and support for plugins that enhance functionality. It’s my top recommendation if you’re tech-savvy, need professional-grade control over your recordings, or want to stream directly to platforms like YouTube or Twitch.

3. Loom: A great free screen recorder for work and business

Loom is a popular screen recording software that’s widely used by companies globally. With just a few clicks, you can record your screen, voice, and webcam simultaneously, making it ideal for creating training material, walkthroughs, onboarding videos, and more.

You have the option to use Loom online within a browser like Google Chrome, or you can download the macOS app for full functionality. Bear in mind that you need to go to Settings and turn on System Audio, which will then install a driver on your Mac to support internal audio recording.

Loom stands out for its seamless cloud integration. Once a recording is finished, it’s instantly uploaded to your Loom library, ready to share via a simple link. This eliminates the need for downloading bulky files. The interface is clean and intuitive, with features like trimming, emoji reactions, and viewer insights that make it especially popular among teams and remote workers.