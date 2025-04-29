3 Privacy-First Alternatives to Chrome for Safer Browsing on iPhone in 2025

Your browser knows more about you than you can ever imagine. In the world of the internet, privacy has taken a back seat and tracking has become the new default. From browser cookies to IP tracing, your online activity is constantly monitored.

Thankfully, there are some browsers that can fight back to make your digital life a little more private. If you love Google Chrome’s simplicity but want a more secure experience, here are three privacy-first browsers for iPhone in 2025.

1. Tor Browser

Tor (which stands for The Onion Router) is one of the best privacy-oriented browsers you can find today. It comes with top-notch security features and uses built-in hidden relay servers to prevent unauthorized snooping. Basically, it routes your traffic through multiple layers of encryption, which makes it very difficult to trace your digital footprint. Instead of accessing a website directly, your requests pass through at least three different decentralized nodes, with the response following the inverse path.

The Tor browser also comes with a built-in VPN that adds an additional layer of security and helps you stay anonymous online. It offers a Chrome-like UI but defaults to the DuckDuckGo search engine, which is more privacy-focused than Google or Bing. Not to forget, this secure browser for iPhone even lets you access the dark web without leaving any fingerprints.

You can easily use Tor for day-to-day browsing, but its strong privacy protection features may not support a vast majority of plug-ins. Also, it might slow down your browsing experience because of the multi-layered connection procedure.

The browser is free to download and use, and the premium subscription starts at $2.49/week.

Compatibility: iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, Android

2. DuckDuckGo

The popular search provider DuckDuckGo also offers a secure mobile web browser and a standalone desktop app for serious privacy protection. The mobile browser is based on Chromium and packs an array of niceties such as a Fire button to close all tabs and clear data instantly. DuckDuckGo is fast, features a user-friendly design, and uses private navigation as its default browsing mode.

This web browser minimizes your fingerprints, blocks the trackers automatically, and never saves your user data or browsing history. Thanks to built-in email protection, the browser blocks most email trackers and hides your personal email IDs with temporary addresses. Beyond this, there’s a Duck Player for playing YouTube videos without ads, which gives you another reason to make DuckDuckGo your go-to browser on your iPhone.

This safe web browser for iOS is free to download and use. Advanced features like VPN, personal information removal, and identity theft restoration are locked behind the premium version, which starts at $9.99/month.

Compatibility: iOS, macOS, Windows, Android

3. Arc

Arc, by The Browser Company, also promises to deliver a safe browsing experience with advanced private browsing modes, secure tabs, and enhanced data protection. As you would expect, the browser automatically blocks ads, trackers, pop-ups, and banners for an ad-free and clutter-free search journey. Just like Safari and Google Chrome, Arc also offers a Reader Mode that minimizes distractions.

Besides the privacy-oriented approach, the Arc web browser is known for its multitasking and productivity-focused tools. In addition to the traditional search bar, you can go hands-free with Voice search for faster responses. Plus, it offers useful features like Browse for Me and Pinch to Summarize to avoid endless scrolling and information overload. You can also use Arc Sync to synchronize your Spaces, Pinned Tabs, and Today Tabs across all devices.

The best part is that Arc is completely free to use, with no hidden fees. So, if you’re looking for a free, privacy-focused browser for iOS, Arc is absolutely worth giving a try.

Compatible devices: iOS, macOS, Windows

You might be surprised not to see your go-to browser on this list. Well, there’s no mistake. While almost all browsers claim to respect your privacy, only a few of them actually do so.

Discover the hidden truth about privacy browsers here.