4 Android Features iOS 19 Should Desperately Adopt

The divide between Android and iOS has been gradually vanishing, with both platforms copying features from each other. From widgets and the app drawer to gesture controls, several features have crossed platforms, for better or worse. But, a handful of Android features are still missing from iOS. With iOS 19 on the way, here are a few useful features that Apple should seriously consider adopting from Android.

1. Split-Screen Multitasking

Split-screen multitasking is one of the most useful Android features missing from iOS. It allows you to use two apps at once without switching between them, which can help boost productivity. While most Android smartphones and iPads support split-screen multitasking, iPhones currently lack this feature.

If Apple introduces split-screen multitasking with iOS 19, it could enhance the overall user experience on its larger models, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. Apple could simply use a gesture-based system similar to iPadOS, allowing you to drag and drop apps seamlessly into split view.

2. Advanced Volume Controls

Android features highly customizable volume controls that let you control different audio sources from a single menu. You can adjust the volume for media, notifications, alarms, and calls separately, eliminating any confusion. Instead of offering simplified volume controls, if Apple goes the Android way, it could fix issues where changing the volume on iPhones can sometimes lead to unexpected behavior or glitches.

3. Smarter Call Screening

Despite the introduction of Apple Intelligence, iOS call screening features are years behind Android’s. With Google Pixel Call Assist, users can filter spam calls, have AI answer calls on their behalf, and even reverse lookup numbers. On the other hand, iPhones still rely on basic call blocking and simply offer an option to silence unknown callers. A smarter call screening feature could be a great addition to iOS 19.

4. Desktop Mode for iPhone

Image Credit: Concept Central

A dedicated desktop mode is another useful feature that iOS 19 should adopt from Android. This feature could transform your iPhone into a full-fledged workstation when connected to an external display, similar to Samsung DeX. iPhones are already capable of handling demanding tasks, and a desktop mode could offer a macOS-like interface with resizable windows, a dock, and full mouse and keyboard support.