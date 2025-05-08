4 iPadOS 19 Features that Will Boost Your Productivity

Whether you’re a student or a professional, iPads make great productivity tools. With iPadOS 19, they are set to become even more useful. Recent reports suggest that iPadOS 19 will introduce several new productivity features for improved multitasking and app window management. That said, here’s a quick round-up of four new productivity features that are expected to be a part of the upcoming update.

New Productivity Features in iPadOS 19

1. macOS-inspired Menu Bar

According to Majin Bu, iPadOS 19 could arrive with a macOS-like menu bar that will offer quick access to app menus, system controls, and third-party apps. However, unlike macOS, the menu bar on iPadOS 19 won’t be a permanent element and will only appear when your iPad is connected to a Magic Keyboard.

Additionally, this change will make it easier to guess which app is currently active on iPads. This should fix a long-standing issue where keyboard shortcuts didn’t work as expected when using multiple apps.

2. New and Improved Stage Manager 2.0

The Stage Manager in iPadOS 19 is expected to receive a major overhaul with better multitasking and window control features. We may get to see a brand-new, enhanced multitasking mode that activates automatically when a keyboard is attached. Moreover, Apple could offer several new window tiling presets for managing and using multiple apps. This would make iPads feel like a true desktop replacement.

Image Credit: Apple

3. An Upgraded Desktop Mode

Thanks to Apple’s M-series chips, iPads have become more than capable of handling demanding tasks, with many users asking for better software support to utilize the chip’s full capabilities. iPadOS 19 might make this possible with an upgraded desktop mode that activates when using an external monitor. We can expect to see a full-fledged macOS-like interface with a menu bar, Stage Manager 2.0, and a dock.

4. A More Personalized Siri & Improved Apple Intelligence

iPadOS 19 will reintroduce several Apple Intelligence features that are currently missing from iPadOS 18. Among them, Siri will be the center of attention. Siri will soon be able to seamlessly integrate with on-device data, such as calendar events, messages, and app usage patterns, to deliver more contextually relevant results. Plus, Apple may introduce an option to use Gemini as an Apple Intelligence provider.