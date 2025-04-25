45 Original Apple Wallpapers for iPhone (iPhone 1 to iPhone 16)

Can’t decide what to use for your Home or Lock Screen? Having endless customization options sounds great, but it can quickly turn into analysis paralysis. Instead of overthinking it, keep things simple. Here are 45 original wallpapers from different Apple devices over the years, from the classic iPod Touch to newer iPhone models.

Neon-like purple and blue rings stretch into the distance over a black canvas. It’s moody, futuristic, and loaded with optical depth.

This one pops with bold magenta and orange rings fading into black. It has a sci-fi feel, almost like you’re looking into a high-tech tunnel.

A layered set of floating orbs in yellow, silver, blue, and magenta, with deep shadows and a rich brown-to-black gradient background. Bold yet minimal.

Bright and playful, this wallpaper stacks blue, pink, yellow, and white circles against a pale blue backdrop. It feels lighter, both visually and in tone.

A punchy gradient of pink, blue, silver, and yellow spheres float in space, grounded by a deep wine-red background. Sharp, clean, and slightly retro.

The light version of the WWDC 2022 wallpaper, this one keeps the fun pattern but swaps the dark background for a pale, sky-blue gradient.

Released during WWDC 2022, this one features a repeating swirl of neon shapes on a black background. Techy and festive without being too loud.

If you liked the iPhone 14’s default wallpaper, this one’s familiar. A soft purple blends into green and blue, fading into soft blacks near the bottom.

Bold and warm, this one layers fiery orange over a wine-red base. Great for anyone who wants their phone to pop with a bit more energy.

It’s a soft-focus shot of golden fields at sunset. Blurry on purpose, it gives off cozy, early-iPhone vibes, reminiscent of HomeKit’s original aesthetic.

This light blue wallpaper looks like soft waves folding over each other. It’s smooth, modern, minimal, and perfect if you liked the older CarPlay UI.

This is the darker twin to the previous light CarPlay wallpaper. Rich navy tones overlap like shadows, giving your screen a more serious, professional feel.

Two half-ellipses float against a pitch-black background, with purple light fading into midnight blue. It’s moody, sleek, and slightly mysterious.

A deep magenta circle rises above a golden ring, creating a layered depth effect. One of the more dramatic takes from iOS 16’s default set.

A pair of rounded shapes fade into blue and silver gradients. It feels futuristic and clean, like something from a next-gen OS splash screen.

This captures the feeling of diving deep underwater. The light rays streaking through the surface add just the right touch of movement and calm.

A classic night sky fade, with tiny stars scattered across a deep blue canvas. Peaceful, wide open, and still one of the most relaxing Apple wallpapers around.

Half in shadow, half glowing—this planet wallpaper is pure sci-fi. It’s minimal, sleek, and looks even better when your phone’s in dark mode.

This wallpaper gives off serious open-sea energy. The gentle blur and light sparkle effects feel like you’re staring at sunlight hitting the surface of calm ocean water.

If you like your home screen clean and modern, this one’s for you. Soft blue and teal gradients curve across the screen in a smooth, abstract flow. It’s simple, but never boring.

You’ve seen this one before: a spiral galaxy with scattered stars and deep shadows. It’s moody, timeless, and still looks great on today’s OLED screens.

It looks like a drone photo of a salt lake, but with a surreal twist. You get soft pink water, textured earth, and little patches of green that make the whole thing feel painterly.

It’s basically a powder explosion caught in motion. Bright green, blue, and purple pigments burst outward from the center, giving your lock screen an instant energy boost.

Where’s Nemo? I don’t know. But here’s two clownfish hiding in sea anemones, looking right at you. It’s a soft, almost oil-painted style that’s detailed without being overly realistic.

Bright, unapologetically loud, and full of color. This one’s made of overlapping diagonal shapes in pink, red, blue, and orange. A solid pick if you want your screen to pop.

Dark, liquid-like rings float in space. Eerie and futuristic, like a black hole got reimagined as sculpture.

A literal blast of powdery color. Yellow, red, purple, and orange clash mid-air like a festival frozen in time.

A pastel pink lotus blooms on still water. Peaceful, delicate, and surprisingly sharp for something so soft-looking.

Rock formations glow under starlight, with warm reds and icy whites. Feels like a quiet road trip through Mars.

Two glowing spheres twist into each other, casting deep shadows and fiery gradients. It feels dramatic, like visual tension.

Strips of neon pink and orange explode outward like spinning fans. High energy, high contrast, totally bold.

This single green leaf pops against a soft white background. Minimal and organic. It’s like nature’s version of calm mode.

A vertical gradient split into stripes. Looks like a digital curtain made of color, fading from cool to warm.

A sharp color beam cuts diagonally across the screen. Red, gold, and green glow gently with soft film grain.

Green lights rise gently into the starry night. If you’ve never seen the northern lights, this is the next best thing.

A crashing ocean wave caught mid-roll. It’s dynamic and powerful, like having a surf trip frozen on your screen.

This tiny blob of purple jelly looks like a floating alien gem. It’s shiny, weird, and kinda cute.

A simple rainbow stripe cuts across a soft pink background. Prideful, nostalgic, and wonderfully retro.

Up-close palm leaves with deep shadows and vibrant green streaks. A great pick if you love nature and texture.

A perfect, crisp render of Neptune in deep space. The glow feels calming, with just the right amount of mystery.

A simple, modern, and striking stem of deep purple blooms that pop against a warm yellow-orange gradient.

Straight from the iPod ads era. A silhouetted dancer and those iconic white earbuds bring back all the throwback feels.

These soft blobs of pink and yellow feel like jelly candy stacked in layers.

Looks like someone flung five paint buckets across a wall. Bold, fun, chaotic in the best way.

