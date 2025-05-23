5 Alternative iOS 18.5 Wallpapers That Aren’t as Lame

Mehak Siddiqui

1 minute read
| Round-Ups

I recently came across a Reddit post expressing how it would be nice to see alternative iOS wallpapers that “aren’t as lame.” The comments discussed how Apple nowadays drops wallpapers that are kind of meh, such as the iOS 18.5 Pride wallpaper, which consists of just a bunch of colorful bands.

In earlier versions, we often got amazing, vibrant photos of exotic places taken by skilled professionals. So I went looking on my favorite free wallpaper website and found some alternative iOS 18.5 wallpapers that “aren’t as lame.” Here are five that caught my eye:

1. Sunlit Mountain

This image reminds me of macOS wallpapers from a couple of years ago. The serene lake flanked by the sunlit mountain is a treat to the eyes. It’s sure to bring your iPhone screen alive.

mountain in the sunlight

2. Fall Wonderland

Get mesmerized by the play of light in this surreal photograph of autumn in the woods. I love the attention to detail that shows the subtle colors of the gold foliage. Don’t miss the beautiful waterfall at the center.

iOS 18.5 alternative wallpaper showing an autumn scene

3. Starry Night

If you prefer a darker aesthetic, check out this “stellar” night sky shot, pun intended. It showcases the galaxy in all its glory and is a perfect dark mode wallpaper for your iPhone.

alternative iOS wallpaper showing the night sky

4. Beach Aerial View

Is it art or is nature? This perfect beach shot taken from above is a bit of both. The water and sand merge to create an abstract pattern that’ll give a unique look to your screen while inspiring you to plan your next vacation.

beach wallpaper aerial view

5. Colors of Nature

The Reddit post I saw expressed disappointment about Apple’s rather unimaginative Pride wallpaper. I think the gorgeous colors in this nature shot offer a creative spin on celebrating Pride! That makes it a pretty cool alternative to the iOS 18.5 wallpaper. What do you think?

iphone wallpaper showing the colors of nature

