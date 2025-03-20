5 Apple TV+ Podcasts to Listen to in 2025

Apple TV+ is known for its high-quality original content, and this extends to podcasts, too. With endless choices in audio entertainment online, you might not know of original Apple TV+ podcasts worth tuning into. From the latest one, Big Time, to older releases that still shine, here are five Apple TV+ podcasts to listen to in 2025.

Image source: Apple

The latest Apple TV+ podcast is premiering on March 24, 2025. It’s hosted by Steve Buscemi and is a 14-episode series that explores scams, heists, and other crafty schemes. It offers a fresh, entertaining take on crime stories that defy convention. Apple TV+ subscribers can access episodes a week early on Apple Podcasts, while non-subscribers get weekly releases starting March 24.

If you enjoy all things eerie, Extrasensory is a must-listen Apple TV+ podcast that tells the intriguing true story of John Pollock, a 1950s English milkman who predicted the rebirth of his deceased daughters. It’s hosted by Will Sharpe, known for his role in ‘The White Lotus,’ and the narrative explores themes of reincarnation and family secrets.

Here’s another Apple Original podcast that explores true crime stories where reality surpasses fiction. Each episode explores unique heists, shocking scams, forbidden romances, and other intriguing events, blending quirky narratives with moral complexities. It’s hosted by Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, who do a splendid job of keeping listeners entertained.

True to its name, this podcast is sure to keep you hooked with the story of Tony Hathaway, a former Boeing engineer whose addiction to prescribed opioids led him to become one of America’s most prolific bank robbers. Hosted by journalist Josh Dean, the series provides an intimate look into Hathaway’s descent from a successful career to a life of crime, highlighting the personal impact of the opioid epidemic

If you love sleuthing, add this Apple TV+ podcast to your playlist. It’s the story of Sue Knight who mysteriously died in 1996 in Texas. Following her passing, the executor of her estate received unsettling communications from the CIA and Scotland Yard, accompanied by warnings to cease inquiries. The series investigates Knight’s enigmatic life, exploring theories about her possible involvement with intelligence agencies and the secrets she may have harbored.

I’m sure these podcasts will keep you entertained while you drive or go about your day. For a more relaxed time, don’t miss the best Apple TV+ shows of 2025.