5 iOS 18 Features That Haven’t Rolled Out Yet

First previewed at WWDC in June 2024, iOS 18 brought an array of new features like Home Screen customization, a redesigned Control Center, fresh Siri UI, the ability to hide apps, and more. However, despite a really long wait, some features still haven’t arrived for iOS users. Here are five features that are still missing in iOS 18.

1. Personalized Siri

Apple showcased the next-generation Siri at WWDC 2024, but it’s still holding back its full potential. While Siri has become more functional with iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, the bigger and more exciting features haven’t rolled out yet. Everyone thought the tech titan would bring Personal Context to Siri with iOS 18.4. These updates were then delayed until iOS 18.5, and yet there are no signs of their debut.

With Personal Context, Siri could keep track of your notes, mail, messages, and more. So, you could seek help to complete a task or track the progress. For instance, you could ask Siri for your passport number from an image saved in Files or flight details saved in the Mail app.

After multiple delays, it’s now believed that Apple will launch these Siri features with iOS 19.

2. Onscreen Awareness

Apple also previewed an Onscreen Awareness feature, which will allow Siri to understand and complete actions based on what’s on your screen. If you’ve opened a photo on your iPhone, you can ask Siri to send it to your friend. Also, if someone has shared an office address, you can ask Siri to add it to their contact card.

3. Enhanced In-App Actions

Siri was also poised to become more powerful and capable with deeper app integration. With this, Siri could perform more in-app actions for both first and third-party apps. We don’t have a full picture of what Siri will be capable of, but Apple showed a few examples of what we may expect. For instance, you could ask Siri‌ to edit a photo and then send it via email, pull a PDF attachment from an email and save it to the Files app, or send an email draft to a specific contact.

Even after several delays and promises, Apple’s voice assistant still can’t perform these tasks.

4. Battery Intelligence

Credits: u/Geek_EM on Reddit

In November 2024, 9to5Mac discovered Battery Intelligence within the iOS 18.2 Beta 2 code. It sparked the possibility of a new intelligence feature that could show the estimated charging time of your iPhone. The report suggested that users could opt to receive notifications when their device has hit a specific charge level. For example, you may choose to receive an alert once your battery level hits 80 percent. For reference, Apple’s macOS already has a similar feature in the Battery menu.

Initially expected to roll out in iOS 18.2 and later pushed to iOS 18.3, the Battery Intelligence feature is still missing in the latest version of iOS 18.

5. Notification Summaries for News & Entertainment Apps

Apple rolled out a new Notification Summaries feature that groups multiple notifications from an app to give you a one-sentence overview of the content. While it was designed to help users save time, it completely missed the mark.

Right from the launch, this feature has faced a lot of backlash. In fact, Apple faced pressure to remove Notification Summaries as it generated inaccurate alerts from incoming notifications.

While Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries are available on compatible iPhones, they are temporarily unavailable for News and Entertainment apps. After facing quite a lot of criticism, Apple has been working to improve this feature to prevent the confusion caused by inaccurate summaries of news headlines. Users who opt for this feature will see it again when the updated version is available.