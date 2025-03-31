6 Best Live Wallpaper Apps for iPhone in 2025

Do you still get your wallpapers from TikTok or Pinterest? That’s a rookie move. Social media’s great for spotting trends, but it’s not really made for finding something niche and specific. Most posts don’t link to the original files, and scrolling through reposts gets tedious fast. If you want a broader range of options, you’ll want apps specifically built for live wallpapers. They’re faster, easier to use, and actually give you what you’re looking for.

intoLive is one of the most reliable options for live wallpapers. The app boasts a massive library of designs from several genres, plus you can convert your own clips into Live Photos. It also supports loop settings and photo edits before export.

To set a wallpaper, open intoLive and select a video from your gallery or the app’s library. Trim the clip, adjust the speed or filter, then save it as a Live Photo. Once that’s done, head to your Photos app and set it as your wallpaper from the share sheet.

If you want to change the way your Home Screen and Lock Screen look, try MyScreen. Apart from animated wallpapers, I like that it can also change the hue of your UI. Yes, you can turn everything purple if you want. The feature adds a more coordinated feel for uniform themes that match your app icons or widgets.

After choosing a wallpaper, go into the customization menu to adjust the color overlay. You’ll get a preview before the changes apply. It’s a small touch, but it makes your setup look way more polished compared to using random images from Pinterest.

Live Wallpapers Forever has a solid collection of high-resolution live wallpapers that go beyond stock options. You’ll find abstract art, nature scenes, and light motion designs that work well without draining battery life.

The interface is easy to scroll through, and most wallpapers are categorized by theme. Tap a design to see it animate, then save it to your Photos app. From there, you can assign it to your Lock Screen and see how it behaves with notifications.

Amoled Pro focuses on dark, minimal live wallpapers that look great on OLED screens. Most of the designs use black backgrounds with neon outlines or glowing particles. They feel clean and intentional, without overwhelming your icons.

Once you open the app, just browse the featured tab or explore by color. Many designs have a subtle animation. They help preserve battery life while still giving your phone some movement. It’s a smart pick if you want your setup to stay simple and sharp.

iScreen blends live wallpapers with widgets and icon themes, so you can build a cohesive look without using multiple apps. Many of the shared designs come from users. However, I noticed that the overall vibe leans toward playful and creative. You’ll see a lot of pastel tones, anime characters, and animated effects.

To get started, head to the Themes section and browse by category. Tap into a design to preview the wallpaper and widget combo. The downloads are bundled, so applying a full theme only takes a few taps.

SSME is a Chinese app that focuses on high-quality 4K and 8K live wallpapers. It updates its collection often, with everything from animated characters to abstract effects. While the text isn’t in English, the layout is simple enough to navigate.

You can swipe through categories by icon. Most include looping previews, and you’ll find a lot of high-contrast styles with motion-heavy designs. It’s a solid choice if you want something bold and current without feeling overused.

Live wallpapers make your Lock Screen feel more personal, but social media isn’t always easy to browse. These apps give you cleaner options, faster access, and way more control than whatever’s trending on TikTok.

That said, if you want something that stands out right away, go for trends. Check out our list of viral interactive wallpapers for your iPhone.