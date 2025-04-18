7 Best Easter Wallpapers for iPhone in 2025

Easter 2025 has arrived. And, so has the rejuvenated hope to rise again! It’s time to discover your true self, fill your world with a positive vibe, and adorn everything with love. In such a festivity, why should your iPhone be lurking around with a dull wallpaper? Check out this curated collection of the seven best Easter wallpapers for iPhone in 2025.

Should you wish to deck up your screen with a colorful wallpaper, choose this vibrant Easter wallpaper. Sporting a beautiful design, it will definitely draw attention to your iPhone.

Let your iPhone blossom with elegance. Just a glance at the easter eggs on the pink background with cherry blossoms, and you know it’s crafted to win you over.

The one word that best describes this Easter iPhone wallpaper is adorable. Whether you are fond of pets or would like to give a little different look to your iPhone’s Home Screen, this pet wallpaper won’t take much time to become your favorite.

The Easter cross floral “He Is Risen” wallpaper can be a great pick for complete peace of mind, appearance, and eternal bliss. While the golden cross with pink flowers adds a festive touch, the soft, shadowed background invokes the hope of resurrection.

Showcasing colorful eggs surrounded by hearts, this Easter-themed iPhone wallpaper looks eye-catching. If spreading joy tops your bucket list, it should be your go-to pick.

Are you hunting for a high-quality iPhone wallpaper with some pastel-colored Easter eggs? If your answer is in the affirmative, it can be a noteworthy choice.

Featuring a pretty impressive sunset view, the “Happy Easter Sunset Wallpaper” is ready to amp up your celebration. Flaunting colorful design, a variety of nice-looking Easter eggs, and a nostalgic view, the wallpaper has the looks to stand out.

Bonus Easter Wallpaper Customization Tips:

To give a more personal touch to your Easter-themed wallpaper, use the built-in customization tool on your iPhone.

To change the look and feel of app icons, long-press the Home Screen > Edit button at the top left > Customize > Tinted > use the sliders to tweak the look of your apps in accordance with your wallpaper.