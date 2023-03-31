7 Best Password Managers for Mac

When it comes to password managers for Mac, there are a lot of available options. Contrary to what others may think, using password managers is not only meant for technical people. It is also essential for us mere mortals, especially if you use dozens of apps, websites or online services that require passwords.

So, the question now is, how do you choose the best password manager for you? I’ve rounded up seven of the best password managers for Mac to help you decide which one to use in case you are not using one yet or if you’re planning to replace what you’re currently using.

But First, How Did We Come Up With the List?

The first thing that you need to consider when choosing a password manager is certainly security. Ideally, the password manager should use the best, strongest standards together with other features that enhance its encryption capability.

A good password manager should also be compatible with various platforms. This is especially true if you’re not just using the Apple ecosystem. You should be able to use the password manager for all your passwords, no matter what platform you’re using them. Related to that, the password manager should, as much as possible, provide support for unlimited passwords and devices.

Finally, when you choose a password manager, you must ensure that it has other features such as a good random password generator, and sharing features, and last but certainly not least, it should be available at a competitive price. This is important if you’re not too keen on using a free password manager.

So now, it’s time to move to our seven best password managers for Mac.

RoboForm

RoboForm is a good password manager for users who are on a budget. It may offer fewer add-on features than its competitors, but when it comes to the basic password manager features, Roboform certainly is not lacking. RoboForm supports 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication, and password auditing. One notable feature of RoboForm is that it supports third-party 2FA apps such as Google Authenticator. Hence, you can easily sync those with RoboForm. When it comes to sharing passwords and notes between users, Roboform also does this pretty well.

When it comes to security features, you can pretty much rest assured that RoboForm keeps your passwords safe and secure on its highly encrypted servers. RoboForm keeps your data private with local and end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption.

Availability: Free plan available with unlimited passwords, and one device. Paid plan price starts at $17.90/year for individual accounts.

Pros

Offers a variety of subscription plans.

Multiplatform compatibility.

Cons

Incompatibility with USB security keys.

Lack of support for importing data.

The desktop app needs improvement.

1Password

I have a long history with 1Password, having tried and used it during its infancy stage. Several years after its launch, 1Password has become one of the most popular password managers for Mac and other platforms. 1Password is an all-in-one password manager for your Mac. It can store your passwords, automatically fill in your login details, and even alert you if any of your passwords have been subject to a security breach.

As mentioned, 1Password supports multi-platforms but its password manager for Mac stands out for such special features as the sidebar, dark and mini mode. 1Password also allows you to customize icons so that you can easily distinguish your password vaults from one another. It also lets you share passwords with your family members through the 1Password family plan.

Availability: Free trial for 14 days is available. Premium plans start at $2.99/month.

Pros

The automatic password generator is very good.

No security breach reported so far.

Easily syncs passwords across devices.

Cons

Additional Security Key layers can get too cumbersome to use.

Lack of support via chat or phone calls, only email.

Lackluster import feature.

Dashlane

Another good option for a password manager for Mac is Dashlane. It provides the same features as other major players in the password management market. One thing that makes Dashlane stand out from the rest, though, is its slick and intuitive interface. The makers of Dashlane boast of the fact that their password manager could simplify your online life.

As such Dashlane lets you store usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and more. Dashlane also automatically fills out your forms and login details. Other features of Dashlane include dark web monitoring and VPN service. Dashlane doesn’t have a native Mac app yet, so to use it on your Mac you would need to install a Dashlane extension in your Mac’s browser.

Availability: Free version is available. The paid starter plan is priced at $2/month.

Pros

The advanced tier for both free and premium plans is unique.

No security breach reported so far.

Free trial version for 30 days.

Cons

The free version has limited features.

Lack of flexibility when it comes to customization.

LastPass

LastPass is quite possibly the most popular password manager. This is because its free version offers some advanced features that other password managers only provide to paid users. So, by using LastPass, you can enjoy unlimited password storage and device syncing sans paying a considerable amount.

For the premium plan, LastPass provides up to 1GB of encrypted file storage, advanced multi-factor authentication, priority tech support, and password sharing, among other advanced features. LastPass protects your password by using the 256-bit AES encryption standard, so you are assured of its safety.

Speaking of safety features, unfortunately, LastPass reported two security incidents in 2022. According to the company, an unauthorized party gained access to a third-party cloud-based storage service that it used to store archived backups of its production data.

LastPass assured its clients, though, that the best that the attacker could do is to use brute force to guess the master passwords of users to decrypt the copies of vault data they took. But LastPass gave its assurance that it would be extremely difficult to attempt to brute force guess master passwords of affected users, as long as they followed the company’s password best practices.

That being said, it’s still hard not to recommend LastPass despite the recent security incidents. If the two reported security incidents that LastPass quickly addressed don’t bother you, then it’s still a good option for a password manager.

Availability: Free version is available. Premium plan priced at $36/year.

Pros

Offers 10% discount for users to test its feature offerings.

Has a variety of plans catering to individuals and businesses.

The free version offers a 14 to 30 trial period.

Cons

Suffered from two security breaches in 2022.

Customer support needs improvement.

Keeper Password Manager

Keeper is another multi-platform password manager with basically all the standard features that you would look for in such a tool. One outstanding feature of Keeper is its zero-knowledge model. What this simply means is that LastPass has no way of knowing the user’s master passwords or their encryption keys.

Another notable feature of LastPass is KeeperChat, an encrypted private messenger. Plus, LastPass also has BreachWatch which sends you notifications whenever it found any of your data on the Dark Web. LastPass also provides a secure file storage service called Cloud Security Vault.

Other features of Keeper include password importing from a CSV file, a new password generator, and detailed user guides that compliments its 24/7 customer support.

Availability: Keeper Unlimited Base Plan is available for a $34.99 one-time fee.

Pros

Boasts of military-grade encryption which has not had any security breaches to date.

Highly customizable password vault.

User-friendly interface.

Cons

Some features may require additional subscription fees.

The Autofill feature is a bit clunky.

Enpass Pasword Manager

Enpass is quite different from the rest of the password managers included in this list. That’s because it is an offline password manager. As such, Enpass does not store your passwords on its servers. The downside here is that you will have to use another cloud service to sync your data across your Apple devices. But, Enpass supports multi-platform and has apps for Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and more.

Enpass also features password audit, password generator, and password sharing. One feature it lacks, though, is a password inheritance feature that could be useful during the untimely demise of the account holder.

Availability: Free version is available and limited to 25 passwords on one device. Individual plan available for $1.99/month.

Pros

Free for desktop users.

Synching options do not require you to upload your data to cloud servers.

The free version is packed with enough features.

No security breaches as of today.

Cons

The interface may not be too user-friendly.

No trial version of the premium tier plan.

Limited multi-factor authentication features.

Unsecured sharing options.

LogMeOnce

LogMeOnce’s business model is quite confusing. For one thing, its premium version is freely available, which practically gives you the standard features of a password manager. But to get more advanced features, you just need to pay $2.50/month. For that, you’ll get multi-factor authentication, 1 GB of encrypted storage, secure notes, and credit cards.

LogMeOnce also boasts of a unique feature that sets it apart from other password managers. This feature is called PhotoLogin and it helps you confirm your identity without facial recognition technology.

Once you’ve set up LogMeOnce on your Mac, it will take a picture of you and send it to your trusted devices. Then, when you’re logging in, you can just click your photo to confirm that it’s you. With that, the login attempt will be completed. It’s unique but could be a less secure option than other biometric measures.

Other features of LogMeOnce include a password generator and password audit

Availability: Free version is available. Professional available for $2.99/month.

Pros

Outstanding multi-platform compatibility.

Security features are pretty impressive.

Security options and login methods are commendable.

Cons

Lack of desktop app.

Unavailability of customer support.

Final Words: Choosing the Best Password Managers for Mac?

The answer to the question would depend on what you need from a password manager. If you’re just looking for a tool to securely store your passwords and sync them across your other devices, then you have several options available from the list above. The same holds true if you want other advanced features such as unlimited passwords and device syncing, encrypted storage, etc

Our list above provides you with several viable options. The bottom line is, carefully read through the fine print of these password managers to find out which one suits your needs. If it’s a paid password manager, you can also narrow down your cost based on the pricing of the options included in this list.