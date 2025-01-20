7 Best VPNs for iPhone to Get TikTok Back if You Deleted it

If you want to bypass the ban with a VPN, the services listed here can help you bypass the restriction.

Best VPNs to Redownload TikTok

1. Proton VPN

With a long list of advanced privacy tools packed into an easy-to-use interface, Proton VPN is the top choice for streaming endless TikTok dances. Whether you need a high-quality free plan or a premium subscription, it has you covered. If you’re using the free version, you might feel limited by the small number of server locations (just three countries), but the fact that you’re not paying anything extra to watch TikTok is an appealing prospect. If you do upgrade to a paid plan, though, you’ll unlock a wide range of server options and plenty of extra features, too.

2. NordVPN

With 7,100+ servers in 60+ countries, NordVPN can help you easily find one where TikTok works. Based in Panama, It ensures privacy with AES-256 encryption and a kill switch. Its NordLynx protocol delivers fast speeds, ideal for uploading TikTok videos. Plans start at $3.39/month, with a 7-day free trial on mobile.

3. Surfshark

Surfshark is a feature-rich VPN that excels at bypassing website restrictions. If your school or country blocks sites like TikTok, Surfshark’s Camouflage Mode helps you stay connected by disguising VPN traffic. While not the fastest, it delivers reliable speeds, averaging 219 Mbps downloads and 206 Mbps uploads. The monthly plan is pricey at $15.45, but long-term subscriptions offer huge savings. Plus, Surfshark supports unlimited devices. For TikTok, using the WireGuard protocol is recommended for better speed.

4. ExpressVPN

Image Source: App Store

ExpressVPN makes it nearly impossible for TikTok to detect VPN use by disguising traffic as regular internet activity through obfuscated servers and rotating IP addresses to avoid blocks. You can browse, post, and engage without shadowbans or reduced reach. Military-grade encryption and a strict no-logs policy keep your data secure, while TrustedServer wipes all data on reboot. The Threat Manager blocks trackers and malicious links in TikTok bios. Lightway protocol ensures smooth HD streaming with minimal speed loss. Though plans start at $4.99/month, discounts for annual subscriptions are available, and the 30-day money-back guarantee lets you try it risk-free.

5. PrivadoVPN Free

Image Source: App Store

Despite being a newer VPN (launched in 2019), Privado has quickly become a top provider. Its free version stands out, offering strong security and the ability to unblock Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and of course, TikTok, something many free VPNs struggle with. You get access to 13 cities across 10 countries, far more than Proton VPN’s 3 locations. However, PrivadoVPN Free limits you to 10GB of data per month, whereas Proton VPN offers unlimited data only on its free plan.

6. Hide.me VPN

If you prioritize security and privacy without spending a fortune, Hide.me VPN is a great option. With 10GB of free data each month, you can easily access TikTok without restrictions. The free plan provides servers in several locations, including the U.S., allowing you to bypass blocks effortlessly. You won’t have to worry about slow speeds either since Hide.me delivers smooth, buffer-free streaming. Plus, unlike many other free VPNs, it’s completely ad-free.

7. IPVanish

Image Source: App Store

Like Surfshark, IPVanish lets you connect unlimited devices, making it perfect for a household with multiple TikTok users. Its user-friendly interface ensures you can access TikTok without any hassle. Even though it’s based in the U.S., IPVanish protects your privacy with strong encryption and a verified no-logs policy. While it lacks features like split tunneling and dedicated IP addresses, its fast speeds and affordability make it a solid choice. In speed tests, some U.S. servers reached over 800 Mbps, though NordVPN performed better overall.

Now that you have unblocked the TikTok app, if it ever starts acting up on your iPhone, be sure to check out our guide on how to fix that.