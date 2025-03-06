7 Reasons You’ll Want to Upgrade to the MacBook Air M4

The most noteworthy of Apple’s latest releases is the new MacBook Air with an M4 chip. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants, it features significant upgrades such as increased memory options, an improved camera, support for external displays, and more. It also comes at a lower starting price! Read below for the most compelling reasons to buy the MacBook Air M4.

Why You Should Upgrade to the MacBook Air M4

1. Better Performance

Apple’s M4 chip features a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, which means a significant leap in speed and efficiency. You can benefit from faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and snappier performance for creative tasks like photo and video editing.

Moreover, it’s designed to handle AI-powered apps, making it a great investment that’ll work well for years. If you’re still using an Intel-powered Mac, the M4 MacBook Air offers a substantial performance upgrade.

2. Higher Memory Options

While past MacBook Airs started with 8GB of RAM, the MacBook Air M4 starts with 16GB and can be configured up to 32GB. This upgrade is great if you’re a power user working with video editing or graphics software, or performing other intensive tasks.

3. Improved Video Calls with a 12MP Center Stage Camera

If you’re often on video calls, a good reason to get the MacBook Air M4 is the new 12MP camera with Center Stage. It offers better visual quality and automatically adjusts the frame to keep you in view even if you move. This makes a world of difference during online meetings, presentations, or casual video chats. The improved low-light performance ensures you always look your best.

4. Support for Multiple External Displays (with lid closed)

A major limitation of previous MacBook Air models was their inability to support more than one external display. But the M4 MacBook Air changes that. You can now connect up to two external displays (when the lid is closed). This is a major advancement for professionals who need multiple screens, such as coders, designers, and traders.

Image source: Apple

5. Great Battery Life

Apple’s MacBooks are known for their battery efficiency, and the M4 MacBook Air fits the bill with up to 18 hours of battery life. This makes it perfect for students, professionals, and travelers who need a reliable device without constantly reaching for a charger.

6. Lower Starting Price

Perhaps the most attractive reason to buy the MacBook Air M4 is its lower starting price. Despite its upgrades, it starts at $999, making it a better value than its predecessors. It’s the perfect choice for students and anyone else looking for a high-end computer on a budget.

Image credit: Apple

7. A Stunning New Sky Blue Color Option

Lastly, if aesthetics matter to you, you’ll appreciate the beautiful new Sky Blue color option that the MacBook Air M4 is available in. It offers a unique look that accentuates the sleek elegance this computer has always been known for.