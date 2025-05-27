I Used the AirPods Max for a Year, Here’s What You Should Know Before Buying

The AirPods Max is one of Apple’s more controversial releases. Although it didn’t spark as much backlash as the Vision Pro, the community was definitely split. On one hand, it’s a premium pair of headphones with excellent noise cancellation and spatial audio. And on the other, it’s yet another pricey Apple accessory with quirks that are hard to ignore. Some users jumped in right away, but many are still holding off in 2025. If you’re here, you’re probably still waiting to see if it’s really worth the splurge.

I’ve been using the AirPods Max for a full year now. So if you’re thinking of buying (or still trying to justify the cost), you might find my insights helpful. Here’s what you should know before committing.

1. Build Quality

Image credit: Apple support

The AirPods Max feel premium in every sense. Their aluminum ear cups, stainless steel headband, and mesh canopy all hold up well even with daily use. The materials resist scuffs better than plastic competitors, and there’s no creaking or hinge looseness after a year.

That said, they’re not built for portability. At 384g, they’re noticeably heavier than Sony or Bose headphones, plus the lack of foldable hinges makes them awkward to pack. The Smart Case doesn’t help either. It offers no real protection and doesn’t cover the headband.

There’s also the issue of condensation. During workouts or hot days, moisture can build up inside the ear cups, especially if you wear them for extended sessions. For a headset this expensive, it’s a design tradeoff that hasn’t aged well.

2. Sound Quality

The AirPods Max deliver a clean, balanced sound with tight bass, crisp highs, and enough midrange detail to handle most genres. Apple’s Adaptive EQ adjusts the tuning in real time based on fit and seal, which helps keep the sound consistent even if the cups shift slightly. Spatial Audio also adds a layer of immersion. I especially like this feature when I’m watching HD movies or listening to Dolby Atmos tracks on Apple Music.

The big issue is that these features are clearly tuned for Apple’s ecosystem. Lossless playback isn’t supported over Bluetooth, and while the wired Lightning-to-3.5mm cable helps, it still compresses audio slightly due to digital-to-analog conversion. Outside of Apple Music or supported apps, the experience is less impressive—streaming from Spotify or using them on a PC doesn’t unlock their full potential.

3. Noise Cancellation

You’ll get one of the best noise cancellation technologies on the market. They’re especially effective at blocking out midrange sounds like voices, HVAC noise, and background chatter. Even in loud environments like airplanes or cafés, the ANC holds up without hiss or distortion. It’s tuned to feel natural, not overly aggressive, which makes it easier to leave on for long periods.

Transparency Mode is just as impressive. It pipes in ambient sound with a clarity that feels closer to an open-ear experience than most competitors can offer. After a year of use, both modes still perform consistently without any noticeable degradation or audio artifacts.

4. Comfort

Wearing the AirPods Max feels fine at first, but the weight catches up fast. At 384g, they’re noticeably heavier than most over-ears, and you start to feel the clamping pressure after an hour or two. The mesh headband helps distribute weight, but it doesn’t fully offset the bulk during long work sessions or commutes.

Fit is another mixed bag. The ear cups are spacious and breathable, which helps with heat buildup, but the rigid frame doesn’t adapt much. You can’t lay back with them, and they’re not ideal for side-leaning or lying down. If you’re sensitive to pressure on the jaw or temples, expect to take breaks.

5. Battery and Case Design

Battery life holds steady at around 20 hours with ANC and Spatial Audio on, but standby drain is a recurring issue. Since there’s no power button, the AirPods Max rely on the Smart Case to enter low power mode, although that doesn’t stop overnight drops of 5–15%, even if you haven’t touched them.

I’m also unsure about the actual case. It’s slim enough to throw in a bag but offers almost no real protection. The headband remains exposed, and the cups are vulnerable to scratches or dents if you’re not careful. For a premium headset, the charging and storage design feels like an afterthought.

6. Ecosystem Experience

Image Credit: Apple

As you might expect, this is where the AirPods Max truly shines. Switching between iPhone, Mac, and iPad is near-instant, and features like Spatial Audio head tracking, audio handoff, and iCloud pairing just work. If you’re deep in Apple’s ecosystem, the experience feels seamless in a way no third-party headphones can match.

But outside of Apple, the experience drops off fast. There’s no app for Android or Windows, no manual EQ controls, and some features like head tracking or Spatial Audio don’t carry over at all. You can still use them as Bluetooth headphones, but you’re leaving a lot of what makes them special on the table.

Is It Worth Buying AirPods Max?

If you’re fully locked into Apple’s ecosystem and care about audio quality, ANC, and build, then yes, the AirPods Max still hold up in 2025. Sound is consistently great, ANC is top-tier, and the integration with iOS and macOS is unmatched.

Otherwise, I suggest exploring your options. The headset is heavy, the Smart Case is frustrating, and battery management still feels like a design oversight. Add the high repair costs and ecosystem lock-in, and it’s clear this isn’t the best all-around pick for everyone. Perhaps you can check out the smaller, more convenient AirPods Pro 2.