Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C Models: Price Breakdown and Compatibility with New iPads

With the new M3 iPad Air offering support for both Apple Pencil Pro and USB-C models, curious buyers may want to know all the stats before taking the plunge. Let me be the one to give you the price and compatibility breakdown. Even if you’re not looking for the latest iPad, I’ve still got the rundown on what models support Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C.

Apple Pencil Pro VS USB-C: Pricing and Compatibility

For artists, there’s nothing better than getting to craft: whether it’s letting out your wild side and drawing up the nightmare of your imagination, or putting your nose to the grindstone and jotting down all your boss’s ideas during a meeting, nothing beats an iPad. While you may be salivating over the M3 iPad Air, let’s take a look at the pricing and compatibility of the two models.

You can also see a full breakdown of each model here.

Apple Pencil Pro

Credit: Apple

Starting off with the Apple Pencil Pro, the retail $129 price not only gets you the always-nice magnetic charging but also access to some productive features, such as squeeze, hover, and barrel roll functionalities. The haptic feedback and double-tap will keep your creative energies flowing throughout a long session as well.

Price of Apple Pencil Pro: $129 through the Apple Store.

Apple Pencil Pro Supported iPad Models: M3 iPad Air, M4 iPad Pro 13- and 11-inch, M2 iPad Air 13- and 11-inch, A17 Pro iPad mini

Apple Pencil USB-C

Credit: Apple

Taking a look at the Apple Pencil USB-C, there’s still plenty in the box for the $79 retail price, but you do lose access to many of the features found in the Pro. Nonetheless, it still has great low latency, tilt sensitivity, and bulls-eye precision that’s perfect for expressing your inner-self or keeping productive. That said, iPad models do allow support for the hover feature.

Price of Apple Pencil USB-C : $79 through the Apple Store.

Apple Pencil USB-C Supported iPad Models: M4 iPad Pro 13- and 11-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (generations one through four), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (third through sixth generations), M2 iPad Air 13- and 11-inch, iPad Air (fourth and fifth generation), M3 iPad Air, iPad (tenth generation), iPad mini (A17 Pro and sixth generation)

In the long run, I think it’s worth the extra money to go with the Apple Pencil Pro if you have an iPad that supports it. While there’s great potential with the Apple Pencil USB-C, the Pro delivers more features.