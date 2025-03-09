Apple Roundup: Everything Announced This Week

You’ve got to give it to Apple. We’re barely two months into 2025 and it’s already making big moves. The company sure knows how to make noise. While most tech brands roll out one or two flagship models at a time, Apple just dropped several new lineups out of the blue. Honestly, some of these updates weren’t even on my radar.

Hope you’ve still got some of that holiday bonus tucked away—because you now have a few reasons to spend it. Here’s a roundup of every new Apple product that dropped this week.

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple finally gave the MacBook Air a well-deserved M4 upgrade. It’s a powerful chipset that brings you a massive performance boost over previous Apple Silicon models. You’ll get a faster device capable of running multiple RAM-heavy programs simultaneously.

The base model still comes in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, but now with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. There’s also a new Sky Blue color available. It’s a subtle, refreshing change compared to the usual color options.

For most users, this upgrade solidifies the MacBook Air as an all-around macOS laptop. It’s portable, powerful, somewhat affordable, and now slightly more future-proof. The M4 chip also enhances on-device AI processing, although the difference may not be significant unless you work with demanding applications.

If you’ve been holding onto an Intel MacBook or even an M1 model, this is the best time to upgrade without overspending on a MacBook Pro.

Credits: Apple

Apple’s recent update is a solid reminder that the Mac Studio is a powerhouse. It has always been a robust, top-of-the-line computer workstation, but now that it has the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chipset, very few desktops can still compete. You’ll get a 32-core CPU and up to 76-core GPU. The platform also supports up to 192GB of unified memory, which largely caters to professionals handling 3D rendering, machine learning, and high-resolution video editing.

Despite its impressive specs, the Mac Studio isn’t in the spotlight. Most users don’t actually need this much power, and with a steep starting price, it’s definitely a niche product.

That said, for professionals who push their machines to the limit, the M3 Ultra delivers insane efficiency and raw performance. It’s a workstation that’s hard to beat.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPad Air M3 refresh brings a significant performance boost while keeping the same 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes. Its new chipset provides better GPU performance and efficiency. You’ll find it much more suitable for multitasking, content creation, and gaming than its predecessors. Apple has been pushing the iPad Air as an alternative to traditional computers, so this is a welcome upgrade.

However, Apple hasn’t introduced any major design changes, and it still lacks the premium features of the iPad Pro. This update is all about keeping the iPad Air relevant for the next few years.

If you’re coming from an M1 iPad Air or an older A-series chip, you’ll see major speed improvements. However, if you were expecting a redesigned iPad Air or more AI-focused features, this refresh won’t blow you away. It’s still one of the best tablets for students and professionals who don’t need an iPad Pro.

Photo credit: Apple

Apple gave iPad 11 a simple chip upgrade with the A16 Bionic. The design remains unchanged, and unlike Apple’s other recent releases, this model does not support Apple Intelligence features.

After a year where everything revolved around AI, this refresh feels more like Apple maintaining the entry-level iPad rather than innovating. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. If you want a basic iPad for media consumption, web browsing, or note-taking, this remains the most affordable way to get into the Apple ecosystem.

Apple brings the iPad Air even closer to a MacBook with a new Magic Keyboard. The updated keyboard features a larger trackpad and a full row of function keys, making it more practical for productivity. It connects magnetically and uses the Smart Connector for power, so you don’t have to worry about charging it separately.

For iPad Air users, this keyboard bridges the gap between tablet and laptop functionality. I also like how it’s cheaper than the iPad Pro’s Magic Keyboard. It’s a more accessible option for those who want a more comfortable typing experience without spending Pro-tier money.

Image Credits: Apple

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s attempt to win back more budget-conscious consumers. For $599, you’ll get a competitive smartphone with an A16 Bionic chip, Dynamic Island, and a dual-camera system.

Overall, the iPhone 16e makes sense if you’re looking for a cheaper, brand-new iPhone. However, if you’re expecting Pro-level performance or OLED-quality visuals, this might not be the best option. Still, it’s a solid iPhone for those who just need the essentials without paying a premium.