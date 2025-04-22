Apple Vision Air Might Be Smaller and Lighter—But What Features Will It Lose?

Apple had big ambitions for the Vision Pro. It was supposed to replace the iPhone as a daily device, and maybe even the Mac as your primary work machine. Developers imagined a future where people wore spatial computing headsets for hours at a time. But that future hasn’t arrived yet. Mass adoption has been slow, and one of the biggest reasons is accessibility. At $3,499, the Vision Pro is still out of reach for most people.

Apple seems to know this. To address the price gap, the company is reportedly working on two new headsets—one high-end, and the other more affordable. That second model is shaping up to be the Vision Air. Here’s what we know so far.

What Is the Apple Vision Air?

The Apple Vision Air is rumored to be a lighter, more affordable version of the Vision Pro. While not officially confirmed, several reports, including from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, suggest that Apple is working on a second headset to broaden its spatial computing lineup. The Vision Air would sit below the Pro model in terms of both price and hardware, with a target launch as early as 2025.

Early leaks indicate that Apple wants to position it as a mass-market alternative without sacrificing the core spatial computing experience. Think of it as a way to bring visionOS to more people, even if it comes with fewer bells and whistles.

What Are the Rumored Features of the Vision Air?

Lighter Design

Apple is reportedly working to reduce the weight of the headset, which has been a key complaint about the Vision Pro. Vision Air could use fewer premium materials or a smaller battery to make it more comfortable for everyday use. The goal is to create a headset that can be worn for longer periods without fatigue.

Fewer External Sensors

To cut costs, the Vision Air may ship with fewer external cameras and sensors compared to the Vision Pro. That could mean a reduced field of view or less accurate room mapping. Although this might affect certain AR interactions, Apple is likely prioritizing core features over niche use cases to keep the experience consistent but lean.

No EyeSight Display

One of the Vision Pro’s most expensive components is the outward-facing EyeSight screen. It shows the wearer’s eyes during use. Gurman reports that Apple is considering removing this feature entirely for the Vision Air. While this reduces realism in person-to-person interaction, it would significantly lower production costs.

Same visionOS Experience

Despite hardware trade-offs, Apple wants the Vision Air to run visionOS just like the Pro model. That means you’ll still be able to use key apps, multitask in 3D space, and interact using eye tracking and gestures. Maintaining parity on the software side is crucial if Apple hopes to build a large user base.

Lower Price Point

While no pricing has been confirmed, analysts speculate that the Vision Air could cost around $1,500. At this MSRP, it would cost less than half the Vision Pro. Apple seems to be aiming for something closer to a high-end iPhone or MacBook to attract consumers who were priced out of the first-gen headset.

Is the Vision Air Confirmed?

Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the Vision Air, but the signs are stacking up. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable Apple reporters, has consistently mentioned that Apple is working on two follow-ups to the Vision Pro: one more premium, and one more affordable. The budget-friendly version is what many now refer to as the “Vision Air,” though that name hasn’t been used by Apple itself. Supply chain sources also suggest that Apple is adjusting component orders for a lighter, cheaper headset expected to ship in late 2025 or early 2026.

At this stage, the Vision Air remains a well-sourced rumor, not a formal product. Still, Apple’s own strategy points toward expansion. The Vision Pro is a niche product due to its price and weight. A lighter version that runs the same software would help grow the platform, especially if Apple wants developers to invest in building apps for visionOS.

Even if the rumored Vision Air doesn’t launch anytime soon, Apple still has work to do. Unless visionOS 3 addresses these core issues, it won’t matter how light or affordable the next headset is. The platform needs to evolve before the product can go mainstream.