Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop: How Long Does It Last?

Today, I’m taking a look at the Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch and assessing whether or not its durability justifies the price tag. Some folks are averse to spending lavishly right now, so the price tag of the Braided Solo Loop is likely to give many a pause. However, considering the price of the Apple Watch, I don’t think the cost is too outlandish, especially since I’ve got some tips to help make the loop last.

What To Expect from the Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop

Apple unveiled the Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch way back in fall 2020 during its Time Flies event. Finding compatibility with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, or later, and the Apple Watch Series 4 or later, the Braided Solo Loop comes in a variety of colors and sizes that can match your style and needs.

Composed of 16,000 “recycled polyester yarn filaments around ultra-thin silicone threads,” Apple also implements laser-precision when ensuring the length of each Watch band. The end result is a super stretchy yet highly futuristic material that looks and feels good on your wrist.

While the Braided Solo Loop may seem like the material of the future, many worry about the price and its elasticity. Let’s address each of these issues as I explain why I think folks should get in the loop.

My Experience with the Loop: Price and Functionality

Since purchasing the Loop, it’s been my primary and sole band for my Apple Watch Series 9. While the end of July 2025 will mark a full year of wearing it, I feel confident saying that the experience has been worth the price. Having a watch band that’s one single piece not only looks cool, but really showcases Apple’s dedication to solid design and engineering.

A few of the color options and prices you can expect at the Apple Store. (Photo Credit: Apple)

Even though I love the band, I think there are tips folks should follow to get the best results: this is not something you blindly purchase. While Apple does provide a way to measure your wrist online, I would highly recommend getting your measurements in-store if you are able. Ensuring the best fit for the Solo Loop will ultimately result in the best experience.

Second, $99 is indeed a hefty price tag, but consider how long you will be using the Solo Loop. If you’re the type that needs a lot of options because you like to stylize your bands to match your outfit or occasion, then the price tag may not be something you can justify. After all, changing an Apple Watch band is super easy. However, if you take the one-and-done approach like me, then I believe the price is fair.

I say it’s a fair price because if you get a proper measurement and take care of the loop, it should last as long as you keep your Apple Watch.

Stretch Armstrong: Will the Solo Loop Stretch?

Looking around online, I’ve found numerous people on Reddit claiming that the Braided Solo Loop will ultimately stretch. After spending nearly a year with the loop, I think there are other factors at play.

Realistically, I take my Watch off a minimum of once a day. Most often, this is in the morning while I ready myself for the day, which I find to be the best time for charging the device. Maybe the width of an individual’s hand may change this, but I have yet to notice any stretching within the band itself. It’s as sturdy and flexible as the day I bought it.

Factoring in the price, I can easily see how some may not accept “just be careful taking it off” as an answer should the Loop stretch on them. However, a bit of mindfulness can go a long way, and some may find maneuvering around their thumb and the fulcrum of their palm is what’s causing the band to stretch.

While Reddit users recommend washing the band in hot water to get it to shrink, I think proper care for the Solo Loop will help avoid the situation altogether. Some folks should also be aware that their wrist can shrink and expand throughout the day. There have been times when my Watch would feel considerably looser on my wrist, and then there are times when it fits my form perfectly. If you find the band fitting one part of the day and it’s coming loose the next, it may be due to changes in your blood flow, fluid levels in your body, or even the weather.

The Final Word: Will My Braided Solo Loop Last?

Taking everything into consideration, if you’re able to get a proper fitting at an Apple Store and you exhibit a bit of caution when removing the Watch from your hand, I think the material will do a great job accompanying your smartwatch. While I can’t personally guarantee years upon years of wear and tear, the time I’ve spent with the Loop leaves me confident that proper care will keep it going.

While the price may turn away some, I think the style, form factor, and durability justify the cost. The only issue that I have with the Braided Solo Loop is that you may have a difficult time keeping it clean if you plan on working out a lot while wearing it. I’ve fortunately never had an issue with the band smelling, but you’ll definitely want to run it under some warm water every so often to wash the sweat out of it.

Ultimately, I think the ideal setup for a new Apple Watch user would be to find the device on sale, get their wrist measured at an official Apple Store, and then purchase the Braided Solo Loop. Getting the Watch at a discount can shoulder the cost of the loop, and then you’ve got a smartwatch that’s got style, functionality, and precision.