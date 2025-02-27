Apple Watch Ultra 3: All the Rumors So Far and Pricing Details

Rumors suggest Apple is gearing up for a big smartwatch refresh in 2025. From confirmed leaks to insider whispers, here’s everything we know so far about the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Similar Design

You may not like it, but we aren’t going to see any major design upgrades with the 2025 flagship Apple smartwatch. Apple typically keeps the same design for three generations before introducing a major redesign. The third-generation Ultra 3 is likely to sport the same iconic design with a Titanium enclosure, an orange-ringed Digital Crown, an Action button, and a protruding Side button.

A More Efficient & Brighter Display

While the overall design will remain the same, the 2025 Apple Watch Ultra will receive some significant upgrades in terms of display. The current Apple Watch Series 10 rocks a stunning LTPO3 OLED Always-on Retina Display, while the Ultra 2 uses LTPO2 technology. Interestingly, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to adopt the LTPO3 technology to offer a faster refresh rate in always-on mode.

Similar to the Series 10, the new Ultra is expected to feature a wide-angle OLED display that’s 40% brighter when viewed from an angle. These display upgrades will result in smoother animations and better visibility, even in bright outdoor settings.

New Chip

With no new model last year, fans are anticipating that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor to succeed the S9 chip on the Ultra 2. The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a newer S10 chip. While the S10 isn’t more powerful than the S9, it’s certainly more compact.

If Apple plans to go with the S10 chip, it would leave more space for a bigger battery and other components. In case Apple surprises its fans with an S11 chip, we can expect a nice boost in performance along with some advanced built-in capabilities. It could also be powerful enough to support AI enhancements in the future.

5G Connectivity

Several reliable sources like Mark Gurman and The Information shed some light on Apple’s effort to eliminate the use of Qualcomm modems in future smartwatches. Rather than C1 or a custom Apple chip, the Cupertino tech giant might move to MediaTek modems.

MediaTek’s chip adds support for 5G RedCap, a version of 5G designed especially for IoT devices and wearables that do not require standard 5G speeds.

Even though Apple has been offering 5G in iPhones since 2020, the current Apple Watch models are stuck with 4G LTE speeds. Interestingly, the trend might change this year. According to several leaks, the forthcoming Ultra 3 could be the first-ever 5G-compatible Apple Watch. If this turns out to be legit, you’ll get to enjoy improved connectivity and faster data speeds without the battery drain associated with the 5G standard.

Rumored Features

Ignoring the unchanged design, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could stand out with advanced health sensors and new features. That’s what the rumors claim, at least for now.

Hypertension Detection

The current Apple Watch models can monitor blood oxygen levels, perform one-lead ECGs, and detect atrial fibrillation.

A recent report from Mark Gurman suggests that Apple is working on a blood pressure monitoring tool for its future smartwatch lineup, and the 2025 top-of-the-line model could be the first one to receive this. Hypertension detection would be one of the most standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It won’t provide exact systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements, but it can track if the blood pressure is tending upwards. Early detection could prevent heart strokes and related problems.

Satellite Connectivity

Last year, Gurman also mentioned that Ultra 3 will gain ‘texts via satellite’, a feature that is currently exclusive to iPhone 14 and newer models. Satellite connectivity lets you send texts when cellular and Wi-Fi networks are unavailable. It would be super handy in off-grid situations and emergencies. Also, it will help Apple to better compete with rivals like Garmin which offers dedicated satellite hardware in their wearables.

With blood pressure monitoring and satellite connectivity, Apple could attract outdoor adventurers, health-conscious users, and those with specific health needs.

As we know, Apple is still developing its noninvasive blood glucose monitoring technology. While the company has developed a proof-of-concept, it still needs to be scaled down to fit a wearable. So, it’s a few years away from becoming a reality. We don’t expect to see blood glucose monitoring in 2025 models.

Of course, the third-generation Ultra will run on the watchOS 12, the next version of the Apple Watch operating system which will make its first appearance at WWDC in June 2025.

Revamped Back Design and Faster Charging

Launched last year, the Apple Watch Series 10 arrived with an innovative metal back with a larger charging coil and integrated antenna. This allowed faster charging on Series 10, going from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes. For reference, that’s 15 minutes faster than the older Series 9 models.

The current Ultra 2 sports a ceramic & sapphire crystal rear, instead of metal. With this back design, the second-generation Ultra 2 takes 60 minutes to go from 0 to 80%. The new model is speculated to get the newer, Series 10-inspired rear casing design for improved cellular performance and faster charging.

Color Options

Apple launched the Ultra 2 in a natural titanium color and added the much-awaited black option last year. At the moment, no rumors or reports are suggesting a new Apple Watch Ultra color. It seems the tech titan will offer the same black and natural titanium colors on the upcoming model.

Coming to the pricing details, it’s pretty difficult to gauge how much the Ultra 3 will cost. The first two generations cost $799, which already lies on the expensive side compared to rivals like Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. So, we can predict the newer model won’t arrive with any major price hikes and will carry the same tag, unless Apple plans to add some mind-blowing upgrades.

According to industry insiders, we are likely to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in September 2025, alongside the iPhone 17 family. Since Apple typically sticks to this schedule, a September release date for Apple Watch Ultra 3 makes all the sense.

Also, a few rumors claim that Apple could unveil Ultra 3 during a Spring launch event. However, the chances are slim and it’s better to take this leak with a grain of salt.