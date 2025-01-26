Apple’s 2025 Lineup: What To Expect From Upcoming Products

2024 was a big year for Apple. From the unfamiliar Apple Vision Pro to the highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup, the tech titan delivered a slew of hardware launches. Interestingly, 2025 promises to be even busier as Apple plans to launch more than 20 new products. This includes a revamped iPad lineup, new Macs, next-generation Apple Watch models, iPhone 17 series, and some much-awaited entries. Here’s everything we know.

iPhone SE 4

Expected Release: March 2025

Apple is set to launch the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) with some noteworthy upgrades over the current iPhone SE 3. The upcoming entry-level option in Apple’s iPhone lineup is likely to feature a 6.1-inch display with a full-screen design and Face ID. Other anticipated upgrades include a 48MP primary camera, a USB-C port, an Action Button, 8GB RAM, and an A18 chipset with Apple Intelligence support. While Apple hasn’t made any official statement, the top shot analyst Mark Gurman believes the iPhone SE 4 might arrive in March or April 2025.

HomePad

Expected Release: No exact timeframe

Apple is tipped to launch an all-new smart home hub with an iPad-like 6-inch display that you can put on a tabletop or mount on a wall. Initially rumored for March 2025, the next-generation HomePad or Command Center would run on the brand-new homeOS and a rechargeable battery. You can control the device with your voice and use the built-in camera to make FaceTime video calls. The Apple smart home hub will arrive with smart home control capabilities, Apple Intelligence support, and access to native apps like Apple Music and News.

M4 MacBook Air

Expected Release: March to June 2025

In 2024, we saw the MacBook Pro lineup with the latest M4 processors, and now it’s the turn of Apple’s most popular Mac lineup to receive the upgrade. The 2025 MacBook Air will arrive with capable M4 processors, boosted 16GB RAM, a 12 MP Center Stage Camera, a Nano-texture display option, and better battery life.

iPad Air M3

Expected Release: March to June 2025

The 2025 iPad Air will make an entry with the M3 processor. It’s a massive step up from the existing M2 iPad Air in terms of performance and battery life. Even better, the Cupertino tech giant might skip the M3 generation chipset entirely and jump to the M4 processor. We’ll also get to see the new Magic keyboard featuring a lighter design, a palm rest, a larger trackpad, and a row of function keys.

iPad 11

Expected Release: March to June 2025

In 2024, Apple introduced new models of iPad Air, iPad Pro, and even iPad Mini. Apple’s current iPad lineup supports AI, except for the base model, which is certainly due for an upgrade. Speculated to arrive in the first half of 2025, the 11th-generation iPad will sport a better chipset, 8GB RAM, and Apple Intelligence compatibility.

Mac Studio & Mac Pro

Expected Release: Mid 2025

Apple will refresh its Mac desktop lineup with a brand-new Mac Studio that would be a massive upgrade to the current M2 model. This is because the giant could skip the M3 processor and switch directly to the M4, just like it did with the Mac Mini in 2024. We expect to see the 2025 Mac Studio with M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips.

If the Mac Studio gets an update, we will also see a spanking new Mac Pro in 2025. While the overall design might remain the same, the insanely capable M4 Ultra processor would deliver a remarkable performance boost.

AirTag 2

Expected Release: Mid 2025

Apple launched its first item-tracking accessory AirTag back in April 2021. It certainly needs an upgrade now. Based on several rumors and leaks, Apple will release AirTag 2 in 2025 with an upgraded wireless chip, better privacy, improved Precision Finding capabilities, and a more durable speaker.

New HomePod & HomePod Mini

Expected Release: July-September 2025

Another Apple product coming in 2025 is a new HomePod with a display. The addition of the screen will make the HomePod more versatile. You can use a single device to listen to music, make FaceTime calls, watch YouTube videos, and do a lot more. This way, HomePod will directly rival Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest, and the like. The new HomePod is rumored to boast an OLED screen, A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence at its core.

Besides, we’ll get to see a new HomePod mini 2 with a new S-series chip, Apple-designed Bluetooth & Wi-Fi chip, improved sound quality, and fresh colorways.

Apple TV 4K (Fourth Generation)

Expected Release: Mid 2025

Apple is also gearing up to roll out the next generation of Apple TV 4K. While we don’t have any exact specifications or features, industry experts believe the 2025 Apple TV 4K will have a huge focus on gaming. We can expect a newer chip for better graphics rendering, support for higher frame rates, and improved pixel precision.

iPhone 17 & iPhone 17 Air

Expected Release: September 2025

One of the confirmed Apple products launching in 2025 is the iPhone 17 series which is already making headlines for an exciting addition – the iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air. So, if you’ve been waiting to own the thinnest iPhone ever, 2025 might give you the flagship of your dreams.

The iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model and boast the same 6.6-inch display but with a better 120Hz refresh rate. Other specifications include a 48MP primary camera, a 24MP selfie camera, an A19 chipset, and 8GB RAM. The vanilla model will offer similar features in a compact 6.1-inch design.

iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max

Expected Release: September 2025

The high-end iPhone 17 Pro models will grab the limelight with some pro-exclusives like an advanced A19 chipset and 48MP tetraprism Telephoto camera. However, Apple might also introduce some weird design choices like a lightweight aluminum frame rather than Titanium frames and bigger camera bumps.

Apple Watch Series 11

Expected Release: September 2025

The Apple Watch Series 11 is sure to make its way to the list of Apple’s 2025 product lineup. In 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 arrived with a large display, a new S10 SoC, and Sleep Apnea detection. Now, we might see blood pressure monitoring in the 2025 models. Who knows Apple might surprise us with a redesigned smartwatch with even more features. After all, it’s the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch!

Apple Watch Ultra 3 & Apple Watch SE 3

Expected Release: September 2025

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is speculated to feature blood pressure monitoring, 5G connectivity, and messages via satellite. Just like the high-end Ultra, the affordable SE 3 is also due for a generational update. The Apple Watch SE 3 will now have a plastic casing, larger 41mm & 45mm case options, a newer chip, and an even more affordable price tag.

M5 iPad Pro

Expected Release: Late 2025

In May 2024, Apple introduced the OLED iPad Pro with a shiny new design, lightweight chassis, and a powerful M4 chipset. Later this year, we’ll see an advanced iPad Pro with an outrageously capable, highly anticipated M5 chipset. With M5 processing capabilities, the 2025 iPad Pro would impress users who are into resource-intensive tasks or crave top-notch AI performance.

M5 MacBook Pro

Expected Release: Late 2025

In late 2025 or early 2026, Apple is set to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max processors. The M4-powered Macs brought a big jump in performance, upgraded 16GB RAM, better battery life, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. This year, the M5 processors will take this already amazing experience to a whole new level.

Apple Vision Pro 2

Expected Release: Late 2025 or 2026

Apple’s (lackluster) mixed-reality headset is also set to receive a generational update in late 2025 or spring 2026. Based on what we’ve heard so far, Apple Vision Pro 2 could include the upcoming M5 chipset. If this is true, we can expect a more immersive Apple Intelligence experience, making it a much-needed upgrade over the current Vision Pro with the M2 chip. We just hope Apple fixes the issues found on the current model so it appeals to the masses.

AirPods Pro 3

The chances that Apple will offer a newer version of AirPods Pro in 2025 are slim. If the growing rumors turn out to be true, AirPods Pro 3 will boast a slimmer design, better ANC experience, and a capacitive pairing button. While Apple plans to add cameras, health sensors, and AI to AirPods, these features might be moved to a later upgrade.

Those were all the Apple products slated for 2025. Alongside the new hardware, we’ll also see updates to Apple’s operating systems, cutting-edge processors, and expanded Apple Intelligence features. But what about the features we’re still dreaming of? Check out our biggest hopes and expectations for Apple in 2025.