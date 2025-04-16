Apple’s Foldable iPhone May Come In More Versions. Here’s What We Know

Apple is finally getting ready to enter the foldable space in 2026. And the big surprise? We might get to see not just one, but two folding devices! Here’s everything we know about Apple’s flipped future.

Apple’s 7.8-inch Foldable Device

Credits: Samsung

First up, we’re likely to see a 7.8-inch foldable device that will give you the feel of an iPhone and iPad mini in a single device. It would mark Apple’s first step into foldables. Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could feature a book-style design (commonly referred to as “Fold”) with a 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. With a book-style foldable, Apple will directly compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Google Pixel Fold, and the like.

The iPhone Fold (as analysts and insiders commonly call it) will feature a Touch ID side button due to internal space constraints. Some industry experts claim that the foldable iPhone will debut with a dual-lens rear camera system and a front-facing camera, which would be usable in both folded and unfolded states. Also, the iPhone Fold might pack two stainless steel-cased batteries with a combined capacity of 5,000mAh. If this turns out to be true, it could secure the title of the foldable smartphone with the best battery performance.

Beyond this, the upcoming iPhone 17 Air could pave the way for the Apple foldable. The Cupertino tech giant could harness the advanced technologies from the iPhone 17 Air to create game-changing devices in the future. The foldable iPhone could boast a super-thin design and an in-house 5G modem.

Apple’s 18.8-inch Foldable Device

Along with the rumored foldable iPhone, Apple is also working on a larger 18.8-inch foldable device. At the moment, there are conflicting reports on what the larger foldable will look like. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman sees Apple’s large-screened foldable device as an ‌iPad‌. Whereas, some analysts hint at the possibility of a touchscreen & foldable MacBook.

Given the rumors, a big question about the larger foldable device is whether it will run on iPadOS or macOS. A few weeks ago, renowned analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is developing a MacBook-iPad hybrid with a touch-based screen and macOS functionality. Also, Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young referred to the larger foldable as a MacBook.

Back in December 2024, The Wall Street Journal said that Apple is working on a 19-inch MacBook with a foldable screen. When fully unfolded, the iPad Fold (as insiders call it) could replace a laptop. When folded, it will serve as a tablet for media consumption.

Whether Apple’s larger foldable ends up being an iPad or a Mac will ultimately depend on the operating system Apple chooses to run on it. Mark Gurman also mentioned that Apple is making design changes to iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 to deliver a consistent experience across the Apple platforms. This will set the stage for future foldable devices and touchscreen Macs, so a MacBook-iPad hybrid is a possibility.

If such a hybrid sees the daylight, it will be a huge development as Apple has always stood firm that touchscreens don’t belong to Macs.

Apple Foldables To Feature Under Display Camera

Recently, a Chinese leaker revealed the resolution and camera details of Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone. The inner 7.76-inch display will use a 2,713 x 1,920 resolution and feature “under-screen camera technology.” Meanwhile, the 5.5-inch outer display will have a 2,088 x 1,422 resolution and a punch-hole camera. Also, the leaker previously claimed the inner folding display would have a 4:3 aspect ratio.

For design parity, Apple is likely to use under-display Face ID technology on its larger, iPad-like foldable device.

While screen size rumors have been circulating for a while, this is the first time we’ve heard claims about under-display camera technology.

Apple Foldables Price

There’s no denying that foldable devices come with a premium price tag. The Galaxy Z Fold starts at $1,899. Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the price of Apple’s iPhone Fold would be pretty darn pricey, potentially ranging between $2,000 and $2,500. Despite a sky-high price, the device could still win over Apple fans who’ve been waiting for years now.

Right now, there’s no information on what Apple’s larger foldable will cost. But considering the Asus Zenbook Fold starts at $3,500, it wouldn’t be surprising to see if Apple’s foldable lands in the same price range.

Jeff Pu says that both foldable devices will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026. Based on this roadmap, Apple’s foldable iPhone in late 2026 or early 2027. Mark Gurman suggests the larger iPad-like device might take a little longer and arrive in 2028. Apple may want to test the market’s response with an iPhone Fold before diving deeper. Also, there are slim chances that Apple will launch both the foldable in 2026.