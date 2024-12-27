Apple’s Year in Court: A Recap of 2024’s Most Notable Lawsuits

As one of the largest companies in the world, Apple has long been a target for lawmakers. However, this year proved to be especially challenging for the tech giant, with several lawsuits filed against it by government agencies and individuals alike. From the DOJ’s high-profile antitrust case to a class action by UK app developers, the legal challenges were relentless. Here’s a recap of the most notable Apple lawsuits of 2024.

1. DOJ Filed a Civil Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

In March 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) registered a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit alleged that the Cupertino-based company had maintained its monopoly in the smartphone market by employing various anti-competitive practices.

It pointed out how Apple’s walled garden of an ecosystem locked customers with its products by creating hurdles. It particularly talked about how Apple has restricted cloud gaming apps and digital wallets on its platform and the 30-percent cut on transactions processed via the App Store, among many other things.

Apple filed a motion to dismiss the case in August 2024, claiming that the DOJ’s accusations lack merit and that its business practices are designed to ensure user privacy and security. The lawsuit is currently pending in the United States District Court of New Jersey and will go on trial in early 2025. If Apple is found guilty, it could have massive implications for its business model and the broader tech industry.

2. DRC Filed a Lawsuit Over “Pillaged” Minerals

In December 2024, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) filed criminal complaints against Apple’s subsidiaries in France and Belgium. It alleged that the company utilized minerals sourced from conflict zones in its products. The legal actions aimed to hold Apple accountable for violence, child labor, and environmental harm associated with illicit mining activities in the eastern parts of DRC and Rwanda.

Apple denied any wrongdoing and emphasized its commitment to responsible sourcing practices. The company stated that it had already instructed its suppliers to cease purchasing minerals from the DRC and Rwanda in early 2024 due to escalating conflicts in these regions. Despite the claims, DRC’s legal counsel has called for verification of Apple’s supply chain changes in the procurement of vital minerals.

3. UK Filed an Antitrust Lawsuit Over iCloud Monopoly

Apple faced yet another significant antitrust lawsuit in November 2024. This time, it was in the United Kingdom, with a consumer rights group, “Which?” filing a claim worth approximately £3 billion (around $3.75 billion). The lawsuit alleged that Apple violated the UK competition law by overcharging users for iCloud subscriptions and limiting their ability to choose alternative cloud storage providers for backups.

Apple rejected these allegations and stated that it’s not mandatory for users to use iCloud. The company also emphasized how it offers ways to transfer data across services, indirectly implying that users are free to switch ecosystems if needed. We’ll still have to wait for a few months for the lawsuit’s final outcome.

4. UK Filed a Class Action Over App Store Commissions

As a part of ongoing global scrutiny of Apple’s App Store practices, a class action lawsuit started by app developers in the UK asked Apple to repay £785 million ($995 million) in fees. The lawsuit said that the exorbitant 30-percent App Store commission is a burden on app developers and harmed competition. It claimed the cut to be a direct result of Apple’s monopoly over app distribution via the App Store.

In return, Apple argued that 85% of developers on its App Store do not pay a commission and that the company aided European developers in accessing global markets. And despite Apple’s initial plea for dismissal in April 2024, the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal has decided to proceed with the case. If successful, the company may have to pay as many as 13,000 British developers around $995M in fees.

5. Apple Sued For Failing to Prevent CSAM Proliferation

Early December, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple, which alleged that the company allowed the proliferation of CSAM on iCloud. The suit stated that Apple had created technologies to identify CSAM but didn’t put them to use.

The plaintiffs asked for $1.2 billion in damages. They argued that Apple’s failure to deploy a CSAM detection system had continued to harm survivors. The lawsuit also demanded that Apple should start using methods to fight CSAM distribution across its platforms, including iCloud and iMessage.

6. Lawsuit Against Employee Monitoring Practices

An Apple employee, Amar Bhakta, filed a lawsuit against the company in early December. The lawsuit claimed that Apple required its employees to install monitoring software on their personal devices, which reportedly allowed the company to access an employee’s personal data and real-time location.

The suit also claimed that, like how Apple’s policies kept retail stores from unionizing, its confidentiality policies silenced employees. It particularly pointed out how the company prevented the employees from discussing wages and working conditions or raising workplace-related concerns.

Apple, in response, denied any wrongdoing and claimed that all the allegations made against it in the suit lacked evidence. The company strongly asserted that all its working policies are only designed to protect intellectual property and sensitive information. If this lawsuit goes through and Apple is found complicit, it could face significant fines for violating federal labor laws.

7. Female Employees Sued Apple Over Pay Discrimination

Apple was hit with a class-action lawsuit in California that accused it of systemic gender discrimination. The legal action claimed that women working at Apple experienced unfair treatment in wages, career advancement, and hiring procedures when compared to their male counterparts. Moreover, the lawsuit also pointed out multiple cases of mental and physical abuse that the company had failed to handle.

Apple denied all the allegations and claimed that it has maintained gender pay equity since 2017. The company also stated that it relies on independent third-party experts to assess and adjust compensation. While Apple has emphasized that it takes all concerns seriously, the outcome of the case is still uncertain.

8. Apple Hit With €1.8 Billion Antitrust Fine by the EU

After a formal complaint by Spotify in 2019 that led to an investigation, European Commissions hit Apple with an antitrust fine of €1.8 Billion (around $1.95 Billion) in March 2024. The commission alleged that the company abused its dominant position in the market for the distribution of music streaming apps. It was found that iOS users had to pay higher prices for music streaming subscriptions. This was because Apple prevented developers from providing information about cheaper subscriptions available outside an app.

Apple pointed out that Spotify, which shares almost 56 percent of Europe’s music streaming market, had abused its power. The company claimed that a large part of Spotify’s success could be attributed to the App Store. Moreover, it pointed out that Spotify never paid anything to Apple as commissions. Instead of selling subscriptions through its iOS app, Spotify has always sold them through its own website.

9. Lawsuits That Were Ruled in Favor of Apple

Among a sea of lawsuits filed against Apple in 2024, the Cupertino-based company also won a bunch of lawsuits with lawmakers ruling in favor of it. Here’s a list of those cases, along with their final verdicts: