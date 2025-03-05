Are Older Models Better Deals Than New iPad Air M3 and iPad 11?

When Apple knows a product launch won’t be anything to write home about, it just announces it with a press release. And that’s precisely what happened last week with the iPad Air M3 and iPad 11. The products were so underwhelming that you might wonder whether there are better deals out there than the early 2025 iPad models. Well, there are. Here’s what I found for you!

Are the New 2025 iPad 11 and iPad Air M3 Good Deals?

At most, you can say the iPad 11 and iPad Air M3 aren’t terrible deals. The new models bring a (very) basic specs bump, the Air has a compatible keyboard case, and that’s it. The base model was considered so irrelevant by Apple itself that the company didn’t even mention it in the announcement headline.

And there are reasons for that: it lacks Apple Intelligence compatibility because it uses a 2.5-year-old A16 processor. Even worse: it’s a binned version, not the full-fledged one found in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Also, the iPad 11 only supports the 1st-gen Apple Pencil (both the Lightning and the USB-C versions, though). At least you get a $100 price cut and twice the storage, compared to the 2022 version.

The iPad Air M3 is slightly less disadvantageous. Its major change is the new processor, which isn’t a huge leap compared to last year’s model. However, Apple says it’s twice as fast as the M1 in the 2022 Air. Like all M-series iPads and Macs, it supports Apple Intelligence, and there’s the new Magic Keyboard cover (sold separately). Not amazing for the base storage versions’ $599 (11″ Wi-Fi) – $949 (13″ cellular) price, but it could be worse.

Better Deals Than the iPad 11 in 2025

Finding better models than the 2025 iPad 11 isn’t hard. Finding models that cost as little, however, may prove a bit difficult. Just to recall, it starts at $349 for the Wi-Fi variant and $499 for the 5G-enabled version. Both prices get you 128GB of storage. Upgrading to 256GB costs $100 more, and 512GB sets you back another $200 on top of the 256GB price.

Older Models

With brand-new older models, the main issue is that you’ll have to make some compromises. Undeniably, the iPad 11’s major feature is the $349 price. The closest you can get to that, retaining Apple Intelligence support, is this 2024 iPad Mini deal on Amazon.

It slashes 20% off the regular price, bringing it down to $399 for the 128GB Wi-Fi variant. You’ll have to settle for a ~40% smaller screen and shell out $50 more, but there are benefits to that. You’ll get a more powerful processor all around, with Apple Intelligence support, a sharper display, and broader Apple Pencil compatibility.

The $50 premium over the iPad 11 extends to the 256GB and 512GB versions, both Wi-Fi-only and cellular. The 128GB cellular version, however, costs a good $130 more than the 128GB cellular iPad 11.

Refurbished

Another option is getting a Certified Refurbished iPad directly from Apple. These products can be a great deal because Apple has a very strict refurbishing program. Not only does the company test the devices thoroughly, but it also swaps the devices’ batteries and outer bodies for new ones.

You get devices that look new, perform as new, and even have a warranty and Apple Care+ eligibility like new ones. There are two downsides: refurbished Apple devices come in different boxes compared to brand-new ones, and can’t be engraved. For the significant discounts you get, seems like a fair trade, right?

As for the deals themselves, it’s hard to get anything near the iPad 11’s base price, in this case. Since the previous model was more expensive, even its refurbished units cost almost as much as the brand-new iPad 11.

However, considering the cellular variants’ prices, there’s a very interesting option: the 2022 iPad Air. This model is a great deal for various reasons. Its M1 processor is way more powerful than the iPad 11’s, for starters. It’s also lighter and thinner, without compromising on battery life, and has a better screen (albeit of the same size).

A Wi-Fi-only 2022 iPad Air costs $499 refurbished, with 256GB of storage. That’s as much as a cellular 128GB (or $50 more than the Wi-Fi 256GB) iPad 11. The cellular version is an even better deal: at $629, it’s only $30 more than the equivalent iPad 11 variant. However, it’s out of stock, with no forecast of when it will be back on sale.

Better Deals Than the iPad Air M3 in 2025

Being more expensive, it’s easier to find competitors for the 2025 iPad Air M3. Its price range is quite broad, too, since the model is available in two sizes. Therefore, even if we consider only the base 128GB storage, there are at least four variants. A Wi-Fi-only 11-inch unit costs $599, while a cellular 13-inch model retails for $949. Let’s see what we can get for these prices.

Older Models

On Amazon, the first option is the 2024 model, which features a M2 CPU. While there is some performance difference, it’s unlikely most users will notice that. For the same $599 as the Wi-Fi 128GB M3, you get a 256GB M2 Air, also Wi-Fi-only.

A similar deal exists for the 13-inch model. You can shell out the same you’d pay for a 128GB M3 and get a 256GB M2. In this case, you can also opt for a 128GB M2 and save $100. The 256GB cellular variant also offers that possibility: it costs $949, just like a cellular 128GB M3 model.

If you’d rather have a more, not less, powerful device, we’ve got you covered as well. Following the announcements, Amazon released some pretty sweet discounts on existing models. You can get an 11-inch iPad Pro with a M4 processor and 256GB of storage for $899. For that price, the M3 iPad Air line gives you either a 256GB 13-inch or a 512GB 11-inch. If you favor larger screens, but don’t need much storage, a 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB costs $1,099. That’s as much as a 512GB 13-inch M3 Air.

Refurbished

Or you can go the refurbished way. In this case, however, offers aren’t as good.

You can get, e.g., a 128GB 13-inch Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro with an M2 processor for $889. That’s $90 more than the equivalent M3 Air. Why should you pay more for a “weaker” CPU? For starters, the Pros’ M2s are beefier than the Airs’ M3s, so we’re not talking exactly weaker here. In terms of cameras, you’ll get an additional ultra-wide lens and a LiDAR sensor. There are also four speakers, compared to the M3 Airs’ two, and an immensely better screen. If you need additional storage, the 256GB variant costs $979, an even slimmer difference to the equivalent M3 Air.

Notes on Warranty for Older and Refurbished Models

Before finishing, it’s important to remember that the warranty and Apple Care+ benefits only apply to Apple’s Certified Refurbished units. If you bought a refurbished device elsewhere, even from reputable resellers like Best Buy, things are a bit different.

About warranty specifically, things vary for these “unofficially refurbished” products. Apple provides one year of warranty from when the device was first activated. Therefore, refurbished units may or may not still be covered.

Lastly, there’s the matter of used versus new products. All the older models listed in this article are brand-new and unopened, sold directly by Amazon. If you decide to purchase a used unit, the same warranty limitations will apply. Also, AppleCare+ isn’t usually available for second-hand devices, even if they’re still under the enrollment period. That’s because AppleCare+, officially at least, needs to be tied to the first account used to activate that device. The only exception (again, officially) is for accounts under the same Family Sharing group.

Open Box Products

“Open box” products are a different story. These are virtually new, and come in the original though unsealed, box. Usually, open-box units have been sent back to the store during the retailer’s return policy. They may or may not have been used, which makes warranty and AppleCare+ eligibility a bit complicated.

If the product has been activated previously, the warranty counts from that date. Also, they won’t be eligible for AppleCare+. If they hadn’t been activated, however, they kind of “count as new” to Apple. In that case, usually, the warranty will count from when you activate it, and you’ll be able to purchase AppleCare+. It’s important to emphasize the “usually”, because these rules may change without prior warning. Make sure you confirm with the salesperson if they still apply.

To be fair to Apple, there were no high hopes for these latest iPad announcements. Rumors had been pointing to minor spec bumps for weeks, so nobody was expecting mind-blowing changes.

The iPad 11’s price cut and storage increase are welcome additions, that’s for sure. Lacking Apple Intelligence support isn’t something people thought would happen with new products, however. Lastly, the M3 Air won’t be a compelling purchase option for a while, at least until it gets some discounts. For now, setting your eye on refurbished products or older models is a significantly wiser decision.