Avoid ‘GetSupport.Apple.com’ Text Scam: How to Spot a Phishing Attack

If you’ve recently received a text or email claiming to be from Apple about an “unknown Apple Pay request” or a “pending charge” under your Apple ID, stop and take a breath. It’s not from Apple. This latest phishing scam is making the rounds, tricking users with fake “GetSupport.Apple.com” messages that look almost legitimate.

Here’s what’s really happening, and how to protect yourself.

What Is the “GetSupport.Apple.com Apple Pay Request” Scam?

This scam starts with a text message or email that appears to come from Apple Support or even includes the official-looking link “https://getsupport.apple.com.” The message usually claims there’s been suspicious activity or a pending Apple Pay charge, often around $489.95 at an Apple Store location.

It might look something like this:

“We have flagged unusual activity linked to your Apple ID (Case ID: 92037******), including a pending $489.95 charge at ‘APPLE STORE – Orlando, FL.’ If this wasn’t you, contact Apple Support immediately at 1-888-*–**.”

The message includes a phone number, sometimes formatted like 1-888-MY-APPLE, and a link to “Apple Support.” Both are fake. If you call, you’ll reach scammers pretending to be Apple representatives. Their goal is to steal your personal or financial information under the guise of “verifying” your account.

Why It Looks Convincing

This scam is dangerous because it mimics Apple’s tone and design style almost perfectly.

The message includes Apple Pay, Apple ID, and a case number, making it sound official. The “GetSupport.Apple.com” domain looks real, because it is a legitimate Apple site, but the link inside the message actually redirects somewhere else. Some messages appear to come from service short codes or spoofed Apple addresses (like [email protected]), which make them look legitimate at first glance.

It’s all engineered for one thing: to make you panic and react quickly.

How the Scam Works

Here’s the typical playbook:

You receive a fake Apple Support alert. It mentions a pending Apple Pay transaction or unauthorized login attempts. You’re urged to call a support number. The scammers impersonate Apple staff, asking for your Apple ID, password, or payment details “to secure your account.” They gain access to your data. With that information, they can log in to your Apple account, change credentials, or even steal funds.

Some versions of the scam also appear on Google, because once victims post about the number online, Google’s search algorithm sometimes flags it as legitimate. That’s why this scam keeps resurfacing.

Signs It’s a Scam

If you spot any of these, stop immediately:

The message doesn’t mention your name, just “Dear user” or “Apple ID owner.” 0The sender’s address looks odd (e.g., “[email protected]”). The phone number doesn’t match Apple’s official contacts. You’re urged to act immediately to stop a charge or confirm your account. The link includes “Apple” but leads somewhere else when clicked.

Apple never sends payment or security alerts via text message with phone numbers to call.

What To Do If You Receive One

Do not click any links or call any numbers in the message. Check your Apple account directly by going to Settings > [Your Name] > Payment & Shipping or visiting the official appleid.apple.com. Report the message to Apple by forwarding it to [email protected] . Block the sender and delete the message. If you’ve already called or shared details, change your Apple ID password immediately and monitor your bank or credit card activity.

If you find that the scam number appears as “legitimate” on Google, you can tap the three dots next to the search result and choose “Send Feedback” to report it as inaccurate.

How to Stay Safe from Future Phishing Attempts

Never trust urgent payment alerts. Scammers rely on fear to make you act fast. Manually visit Apple’s support page instead of clicking links in messages. Turn on two-factor authentication for your Apple account. Stay skeptical — even messages from “Apple Support” can be forged.

Remember: Apple will never ask for personal information, Apple ID passwords, or payment details via text or phone call.

Final Thoughts

The “GetSupport.Apple.com” Apple Pay text scam is a polished phishing attempt, designed to exploit your trust in Apple’s branding. The best defense is awareness. If a message feels even slightly off, whether it’s a suspicious payment notice or a “case ID” that looks official, don’t engage.

Instead, report it, delete it, and move on. Phishing scams evolve, but so does our awareness, and that’s their worst enemy.