Best Apple CarPlay Wireless Adapters To Buy In 2023

Accessing Apple CarPlay by plugging in a cable every time you want to use it is time-consuming. And the cable dangling around doesn’t look all that good, either. While several new car models support Wireless Apple CarPlay, many of the older models don’t. The solution to resolve this issue is to use any of the below-listed Apple CarPlay wireless adapters.

It eliminates the need to plug in your device and lets you use Apple CarPlay wirelessly. We’ve compiled a list of the best Apple CarPlay Wireless adaptors you can buy and enjoy hassle-free pairing with your car’s infotainment system.

1. CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter is one of the best selling adapters. The initial setup is fast and takes around 10 to 20 seconds. Once paired, the device will automatically connect within a span of 5 to 10 seconds every time you are in range. Several users have even reported a sub-5-second auto-connect time. This is thanks to the in-built 5GHz Wi-Fi chip.

Additionally, the CarlinKit Wireless CarPlay Adapter is compatible with all the iPhone models that support wired Apple CarPlay. For those unaware, Apple CarPlay is available for iPhone 5 and above. The CarlinKit 3.0 is one of the few devices that supports all of these models. In terms of compatibility with the car’s infotainment system, it reportedly supports 98% of automobiles with wired CarPlay functionality.

Most Apple CarPlay wireless adapters face latency issues. The CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter is no exception. However, the lag is very minimal and often goes unnoticed.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

CarlinKit 3.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter

2. AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter is one of the most affordable products on this list. The pairing speed is commendable as the hardware features a 5GHz Wi-Fi module. Even at such a low price, the company has designed the product to accommodate all the hardware in a very compact size. It resembles a USB flash drive and can hide in plain sight.

In terms of compatibility with the iPhone, the AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter works with iPhone 6 and above, running on iOS 10 or later. Moreover, it is compatible with more than 600 car infotainment systems, and we recommend checking out the list on the product page before ordering the device.

Also, the product has issues pairing with aftermarket stereos. Especially Sony stereos are not compatible with the AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter. Users have reported latency issues while switching between songs, however, the delay is negligible.

Box Contents:

USB-C (male) to USB-A (female) cable

USB-A(male) to USB-A (female) cable

AutoSky Wireless CarPlay Adapter

3. Hieha Wireless CarPlay Adapter

If you’re on the lookout for an Apple CarPlay wireless adapter that is compatible with aftermarket stereos, look no further than the Hieha Wireless CarPlay Adapter. It supports aftermarket radios with wired CarPlay from brands like Kenwood, Alpine, JVC, Pioneer, Sjoybring, and of course Hieha.

The Hieha Wireless CarPlay Adapter is compatible with several cars launched in 2016 or later. It supports iPhone 5 and above, running on iOS 8 or later. The pairing times are quick too, with automatic pairing taking not more than 10 seconds once you’re in range. It features a 5.8GHz Wi-Fi module which makes this possible.

Again, you will face a latency of a few seconds but it does not hinder the overall user experience.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

Hieha Wireless CarPlay Adapter

4. ZETEADE Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The ZETEADE Wireless CarPlay Adaptor is another affordable option. While the product is not designed to be as compact as some on this list, it does feature a unique design. It is light and thin and has an aluminum alloy frame for better heat dissipation. There’s even a light to indicate the pairing status.

The adapter boasts a pairing time of 15 seconds, which is 25% faster than its predecessor. However, if you face any issues while pairing, update the firmware.

Your iPhone must be running at least iOS 12 and above to use the ZETEADE Wireless CarPlay Adaptor. It is compatible with a wide range of car models launched in 2017 or later, and the product page does have a chart for the same.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-A to USB-C converter

ZETEADE Wireless CarPlay Adapter

5. OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter is yet another fast and reliable wireless CarPlay adapter. It boasts a startup speed of 7 seconds (tested by the company with the Mercedes GLE350). Like most others in this list, it uses a 5Ghz Wi-Fi module and an ARM A7- dual-core processor which helps facilitate these speeds and ensures stability.

The OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay adapter is compatible with a wide range of more than 600 car models launched in 2016 or later. Also, it works with all iPhones running on iOS 10 and above. The device is not compatible with some car models like the 2016 Buick LaCrosse, 2019 Honda CRV, 2019 ACURA RDX, etc., and even with aftermarket stereo units. So, do check if your car is compatible before purchasing the device.

While the product is designed to stand out from the rest, it does appear to be bulkier. Also, the company claims that there’s no audio delay. Regardless, some latency is to be expected.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

OTTOCAST U2-AIR Wireless CarPlay Adapter

6. YUVETH Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Do you fancy the design of the Apple Magic Mouse? What if you could get an Apple CarPlay wireless adapter that looks the same? If this intrigues you, the YUVETH Wireless CarPlay Adapter is what you should get. It looks like the Apple Magic Mouse but comes in a different shade (blue).

Moreover, YUVETH’s product is an affordable Apple CarPlay wireless adapter. The company hasn’t cut any corners to meet the price as even the speeds are excellent. It features a 5.8 GHz transmission frequency and supports Bluetooth 5.2. All these features help automatically connect your iPhone to the device within seconds.

The YUVETH Wireless CarPlay Adapter is compatible with several car models launched in 2017 or later. The product page has a chart of all the compatible models which you should check out before purchasing. Also, it only works with iPhones running on iOS 12 or above.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

YUVETH Wireless CarPlay Adapter

7. ONINCE Wireless CarPlay Adapter

The ONINCE Wireless CarPlay Adapter is the most expensive and feature-loaded Apple CarPlay wireless adapter in this list. It has a quad-core CPU paired with 2GB RAM which helps it carry out tasks quickly and with efficiency.

Now, the ONINCE wireless CarPlay Adapter also supports Android Auto. This allows you to use your car’s infotainment system with both iPhone and Android. The product page has a huge list of all the compatible car models and you can check if the device is compatible with your car’s infotainment system. However, there’s nothing mentioned about minimum iPhone or iOS requirements.

Apart from this, the device also has an extra USB-A port in which you can plug a USB flash drive and stream videos, etc. Additionally, it is preloaded with several media streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Disney plus, etc. If these features are of importance to you, the money spent on this device is well worth it.

Box Contents:

USB-A to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

ONINCE Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Do Wireless CarPlay Adapters Really Work?

Yes, wireless Apple CarPlay adapters do work. They eliminate the need to attach a lightning cable to your car whenever you want to use CarPlay. While many of these devices do face latency issues, it is to be expected of wireless products.

Nonetheless, if you get a wireless Apple CarPlay adapter that is compatible with your iPhone and your car’s infotainment system, it should work just fine. If not then check our guide on how to fix Apple CarPlay.

Do Wireless CarPlay Adapters Work with Aftermarket Radios?

Most wireless CarPlay adapters do not work with aftermarket radios. However, there are specific wireless CarPlay adapters that are compatible with a wide range of aftermarket stereos (radio) setups. Again, we suggest you check the compatibility of the product before buying it.

Enjoy Wireless Apple CarPlay

Wireless options are always way more convenient than their wired counterparts. And so is the case with wireless Apple CarPlay. Once you make the switch, it’ll be difficult to move back to wired Apple CarPlay.

Unfortunately, these devices are not certified by Apple. It becomes evident while facing connectivity issues and lags. We suggest you keep an extra lightning cable in your car, just in case of emergencies(and for charging your iPhone!), especially if you’re headed for a long road trip. Which one do you like, wireless or wired CarPlay? Let us know in the comments below.