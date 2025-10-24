5 Best Apple Pencil Alternatives in 2025

The Apple Pencil remains one of the most accurate styluses for iPad, but it isn’t the only capable option. Many third-party styluses now offer excellent writing and sketching performance, often at a fraction of the price.

Whether used for professional design work, taking notes in classroom, or everyday productivity, the right stylus can deliver accuracy, comfort, and lasting reliability. In this article, you’ll find the best Apple Pencil alternatives in 2025.

How We Made This List: Each stylus featured in this selection was evaluated based on precision, comfort, battery life, and compatibility with current iPad models. This assessment process involved an analysis of professional reviews, user feedback, and independent testing data to verify accuracy and long-term durability.

To help you choose the best alternative, this list has multiple options, ranging from professional-grade products to cost-effective alternatives that deliver reliable performance for everyday use.

Here are some best Apple Pencil alternatives to consider

1. Logitech Crayon

The Logitech Crayon (expert review) is an officially approved Apple accessory that offers excellent precision and tilt support. It connects instantly with iPads and delivers smooth, lag-free performance for note-taking, sketching, and markup. The aluminum body feels sturdy and comfortable, ideal for both students and professionals.

In our test, we’ve found that the anti-roll design keeps it steady on desks, while palm rejection ensures natural writing comfort. Although it lacks pressure sensitivity, the Crayon remains one of the most dependable styluses for everyday use.

Quick Specs:

Compatibility : iPads (2018 and later)



: iPads (2018 and later) Tilt and palm rejection support



No Bluetooth pairing required



Battery life: Up to 7 hours



Pros:

Seamless Apple integration



Excellent tilt accuracy



Durable and ergonomic build



Cons:

No pressure sensitivity



Slightly thicker grip



Best for: Students and professionals needing dependable precision without pro-level art tools.

2. Zagg Pro Stylus

The Zagg Pro Stylus blends sleek design with solid performance. It supports tilt recognition and palm rejection for natural, accurate strokes. The pen attaches magnetically to compatible iPads and charges via USB-C for convenience.

Its dual-tip design offers a precision stylus on one end and a general-use tip on the other, making it versatile for sketching, editing, or navigating the iPad. Auto-activation means it starts working the moment it touches the screen.

Quick Specs:

Compatibility : iPads (2018 and select newer models)



: iPads (2018 and select newer models) Dual-tip (active + capacitive) design



Tilt and palm rejection support



Battery life: Up to 8 hours



Pros:

Smooth and responsive performance



Magnetic attachment



Quick setup with auto-on



Cons:

No pressure sensitivity



Minor lag in select apps



Best for: Everyday users seeking a reliable stylus for work, drawing, and navigation.

3. Adonit Note+

After extensive testing, we’ve found that the Adonit Note+ is a capable stylus for creative professionals and artists. It supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, customizable shortcut buttons, and tilt detection. It feels natural for drawing, writing, and shading in supported apps.

Its aluminum body offers a premium feel, while quick charging delivers up to an hour of use from a five-minute boost. It doesn’t attach magnetically, but compensates with accuracy and versatile app support.

Quick Specs:

Compatibility : iPads with Apple Pencil support (2018 and later)



: iPads with Apple Pencil support (2018 and later) 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity



Custom shortcut buttons



Battery life: Around 10 hours



Pros:

Pressure and tilt support for detailed sketches



Programmable buttons enhance workflow



Excellent response in creative apps



Cons:

No magnetic attachment



Requires supported apps for all features



Best for: Artists and designers who need fine control and responsive pressure performance.

4. Adonit Mark (Budget Option)

The Adonit Mark offers a simple and practical solution for basic writing and sketching. Its mesh tip glides smoothly across the screen, making it ideal for note-taking, document markup, or casual drawing.

The triangular aluminum body ensures a comfortable grip and prevents slipping. It works on any touchscreen device, requiring no charging or pairing. It’s a dependable choice for users who want a straightforward stylus without extra features.

Quick Specs:

Compatibility : All capacitive touchscreens



: All capacitive touchscreens Mesh tip for smooth input



No charging or setup required



Pros:

Affordable and durable



Universal compatibility



Comfortable and lightweight



Cons:

No palm rejection



Not suitable for precise artwork



Best for: Students or casual users who want an affordable, no-fuss stylus.

5. ESR Geo Digital Pencil

The ESR Geo Digital Pencil offers Apple Pencil-like responsiveness with features like tilt sensitivity, palm rejection, and magnetic charging. It attaches securely to the iPad’s side and powers on automatically when touching the screen.

Its matte finish and lightweight design make it comfortable for extended use, while the 12-hour battery life ensures all-day productivity. It’s a reliable midrange alternative for writing, drawing, and editing.

Notably, the integration with the Find My network is particularly interesting as users can locate the stylus via the app, see its last known location, and play a sound to track it down if misplaced.

Quick Specs:

Compatibility: iPads (2018 and later)



iPads (2018 and later) Tilt and palm rejection support



Magnetic attachment and charging



Built-in support for Find My



Battery life: Around 12 hours



Pros:

Excellent responsiveness and build



Find My support



Convenient magnetic charging



Long-lasting battery



Cons:

No pressure sensitivity



Slightly less precise for detailed sketching



Best for: Professionals wanting a premium, Apple-like experience at a lower cost.

Comparison Table

Stylus Compatibility Key Features Battery Life Best Use Drawbacks Logitech Crayon iPads (2018+) Tilt, palm rejection, instant pairing 7.5 hrs Note-taking, daily tasks No pressure sensitivity Zagg Pro Stylus iPads (2018+) Dual-tip, tilt, magnetic attach 8 hrs General use, sketching Slight lag in some apps Adonit Note+ iPads (2018+) Pressure, tilt, shortcut buttons 10 hrs Art and design work App-specific features Adonit Mark All Mesh tip, no charging N/A Casual writing, navigation No palm rejection ESR Geo Digital Pencil iPads (2018+) Tilt, magnetic charge, palm rejection 12 hrs Productivity, writing Lacks pressure control

Conclusion

From everyday note-taking to creative design, each of these styluses brings something unique to the table. The Logitech Crayon and Zagg Pro Stylus are excellent all-rounders, while the Adonit Note+ suits digital artists best.

The Adonit Mark covers budget needs, and the ESR Geo Digital Pencil combines premium features with great value. So, choose the one that suits your requirements and budget the best. Also, read our comparison of Apple Pencil Pro and Pencil, in case you’re not sure about which one to buy.