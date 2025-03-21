Best Apple TV+ Movies to Watch This Weekend With Your Loved One or Just Your Snacks

When it comes to originals, Netflix and Amazon boast the largest libraries of prestige movies. But since CODA won the Best Picture Oscar, it has become clear that some of the best films are on Apple TV+. Like any streaming service, not every movie is a hit. However, from the Billie Eilish documentary to Sundance favorites, Apple’s catalog is quickly growing, offering a solid selection alongside its popular TV shows.

Below are my top picks for movies you should add to your queue.

Written and directed by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), Blitz takes you through World War II from the perspective of a 9-year-old boy named George (Elliott Heffernan). His mother, Rita (Saoirse Ronan), sends him to the safety of the English countryside. However, George runs away, determined to reunite with her and his grandfather in East London. What follows is his intense journey to find his family, but since this is a McQueen film, there’s much more to the story than you might expect.

In The Banker, you’ll see Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson step out of their superhero roles and into the lives of Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris, two Black entrepreneurs from the 1950s. To run their business, they hire a white man, Nicholas Hoult, to serve as the public face.

The film is masterfully carried by Mackie and Jackson, who vividly portray how the duo risked everything to succeed in a deeply racist society. Although its release was delayed after one of the producers, Garrett’s son Bernie Jr., faced sexual assault accusations, The Banker has since found an audience moved by its powerful true story.

At the top of the charts is the action-thriller The Gorge. After watching it myself, I can honestly say it’s already one of my favorite movies of 2025. While it may not be the greatest action-thriller ever made, it’s undeniably fun. Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller have fantastic chemistry, and their dynamic keeps you hooked as the story builds.

The movie follows operatives Drasa (Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Teller), stationed in isolated towers, scanning for threats. As they form a bond, the real danger emerges, and they must join forces to stop it before the gorge’s deadly secret is unleashed.

A sequel to the excellent 2020 documentary Boys State, Girls State flips the gender on the annual gathering. High schoolers come together to simulate a political ecosystem by creating their own democratic government, complete with campaigns and elections.

Luckily, Girls State offers more than just a mirror of Boys State. Many of the participants recognize and challenge the stark differences between the two programs, especially how the boys receive far better support in every aspect. Boys State bluntly showed you how politics can be a circus for those willing to sacrifice their morals for power. Girls State serves as a stark reminder that the patriarchy still dominates the government.

In The Pigeon Tunnel, you’ll find a seemingly calm documentary about John le Carré, one of the most celebrated spy fiction writers. At first, it’s just a conversation between le Carré and filmmaker Errol Morris, with archival footage and movie clips interspersed.

But you’ll quickly be captivated by le Carré’s sharp intellect and polished delivery. He reveals little new if you’ve read his memoir, but you’ll be drawn to his ability to sidestep Morris’ probing questions. Watching him control the conversation, you’ll realize just how expertly he shapes his own narrative, keeping some secrets close.

Romantic comedies have become more popular in recent years, and Fly Me to the Moon adds a 1960s twist to the genre. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the movie follows Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson from Jurassic World: Rebirth), a marketing specialist, and Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), a NASA launch director. Jones gets brought in to help improve NASA’s image after interest in the Space Race starts to fade.

Things take a turn when they’re asked to set up a fake moon landing as a backup plan. Fly Me to the Moon is the perfect pick for a laid-back movie night. It might not change the genre, but you’ll find Johansson and Tatum’s performances charming and enjoyable.

When director Sofia Coppola and the always-witty Bill Murray reunited for the first time since Lost in Translation, they struck gold again with a lighter love story that’s totally worth your time, even if the audience score doesn’t reflect it. This time, Murray plays the eccentric father instead of the romantic lead. He helps his daughter (Rashida Jones) figure out if her partner is cheating on her, in increasingly absurd ways.

Murray earned a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination for his role as an art dealer playboy who believes all men are naturally unfaithful. But it’s Jones who really shines, as she tries to prove him wrong in this charming New York caper.