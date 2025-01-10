Best Apple TV Shows of 2025: Must-Watch Series to Kick Off the New Year

Can’t decide what to watch on movie night? I rounded up the best Apple TV shows worth binge-watching in 2025. Whether it’s comedy, drama, or thriller, you won’t be disappointed. I picked the best titles backed by stellar audience and critic reviews along with some highly-anticipated new releases this year. Grab your favorite snacks and kick back to these fan favorites!

Best Apple TV Shows to Watch in 2025

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Starring: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro

Season 2 premiering on January 17, 2025.

A dystopian thriller where employees undergo a procedure to separate their work memories from their personal lives.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch

Season 4 premiering on January 29, 2025.

A comedic look at the chaotic and creative world of a video game development studio.

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Psychological Thriller Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James

Season 2 premiering February 21, 2025

A woman who suffers from memory loss after a traumatic incident uncovers unsettling truths about her past

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Starring: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell

Premiering January 22, 2025

A brilliant young mathematician on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery uncovers a conspiracy aiming to sabotage his work.

Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Starring: Amir Arison, Liz Caribel, Nesta Cooper

Premiering March 22, 2025

Two lifelong friends from Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob a country house. Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya.

Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones

A gripping post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama about a society living in a giant underground silo

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim

An epic multigenerational saga based on the bestselling novel by Min Jee Lee.

Genre: Dark Comedy

Dark Comedy Starring: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle

An Irish comedic thriller about five tightly-knit sisters who come together to protect one another.

Genre: Sitcom

Sitcom Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein

An American football coach takes over a struggling English soccer team in this heartwarming comedy.

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell

Explore the cutthroat world of morning television and its inherent power dynamics.

Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams

A heartfelt story about a grieving therapist who starts breaking the rules.

Genre: Spy Thriller

Spy Thriller Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas

Follow a team of disgraced MI5 agents who unexpectedly find themselves embroiled in high-stakes intelligence operations.

Genre: Science Fiction

Science Fiction Starring: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connolly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson

A physicist is abducted into an alternate version of his life, embarking on a perilous journey through parallel realities.

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia

A grieving psychiatrist encounters a troubled young boy with a mysterious connection to his past

Genre: Drama

Drama Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King

A brilliant chemist turns a cooking show into a platform for challenging societal norms and empowering women in the 1950s.

