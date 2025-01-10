Best Apple TV Shows of 2025: Must-Watch Series to Kick Off the New Year

Can’t decide what to watch on movie night? I rounded up the best Apple TV shows worth binge-watching in 2025. Whether it’s comedy, drama, or thriller, you won’t be disappointed. I picked the best titles backed by stellar audience and critic reviews along with some highly-anticipated new releases this year. Grab your favorite snacks and kick back to these fan favorites!
Best Apple TV Shows to Watch in 2025
1. Severance
- Genre: Thriller
- Starring: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro
Season 2 premiering on January 17, 2025.
A dystopian thriller where employees undergo a procedure to separate their work memories from their personal lives.
2. Mythic Quest
- Genre: Comedy
- Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch
Season 4 premiering on January 29, 2025.
A comedic look at the chaotic and creative world of a video game development studio.
3. Surface
- Genre: Psychological Thriller
- Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James
Season 2 premiering February 21, 2025
A woman who suffers from memory loss after a traumatic incident uncovers unsettling truths about her past
4. Prime Target
- Genre: Thriller
- Starring: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell
Premiering January 22, 2025
A brilliant young mathematician on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery uncovers a conspiracy aiming to sabotage his work.
5. Dope Thief
- Genre: Crime Drama
- Starring: Amir Arison, Liz Caribel, Nesta Cooper
Premiering March 22, 2025
Two lifelong friends from Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob a country house. Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya.
6. Silo
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Starring: Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones
A gripping post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama about a society living in a giant underground silo
7. Pachinko
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim
An epic multigenerational saga based on the bestselling novel by Min Jee Lee.
8. Bad Sisters
- Genre: Dark Comedy
- Starring: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle
An Irish comedic thriller about five tightly-knit sisters who come together to protect one another.
9. Ted Lasso
- Genre: Sitcom
- Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein
An American football coach takes over a struggling English soccer team in this heartwarming comedy.
10. The Morning Show
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell
Explore the cutthroat world of morning television and its inherent power dynamics.
11. Shrinking
- Genre: Comedy Drama
- Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams
A heartfelt story about a grieving therapist who starts breaking the rules.
12. Slow Horses
- Genre: Spy Thriller
- Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
Follow a team of disgraced MI5 agents who unexpectedly find themselves embroiled in high-stakes intelligence operations.
13. Dark Matter
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Starring: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connolly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson
A physicist is abducted into an alternate version of his life, embarking on a perilous journey through parallel realities.
14. Before
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia
A grieving psychiatrist encounters a troubled young boy with a mysterious connection to his past
15. Lessons in Chemistry
- Genre: Drama
- Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King
A brilliant chemist turns a cooking show into a platform for challenging societal norms and empowering women in the 1950s.
Did you know that you can now watch Apple TV+ through Amazon Prime? It’s available as an add-on service for $9.99, so go ahead and get it if you haven’t already.