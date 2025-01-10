Best Apple TV Shows of 2025: Must-Watch Series to Kick Off the New Year

Mehak Siddiqui

2 minute read
| Round-Ups

Can’t decide what to watch on movie night? I rounded up the best Apple TV shows worth binge-watching in 2025. Whether it’s comedy, drama, or thriller, you won’t be disappointed. I picked the best titles backed by stellar audience and critic reviews along with some highly-anticipated new releases this year. Grab your favorite snacks and kick back to these fan favorites!

Best Apple TV Shows to Watch in 2025

1. Severance

  • Genre: Thriller
  • Starring: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro

Season 2 premiering on January 17, 2025.

Still from the Apple TV show Severance
Image source: Apple

A dystopian thriller where employees undergo a procedure to separate their work memories from their personal lives.

2. Mythic Quest

  • Genre: Comedy
  • Starring: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch

Season 4 premiering on January 29, 2025.

A still from Mythic Quest

A comedic look at the chaotic and creative world of a video game development studio.

3. Surface

  • Genre: Psychological Thriller
  • Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James

Season 2 premiering February 21, 2025

A still from Surface

A woman who suffers from memory loss after a traumatic incident uncovers unsettling truths about her past

4. Prime Target

  • Genre: Thriller
  • Starring:  Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell

Premiering January 22, 2025

A still from Apple TV show Prime Target

A brilliant young mathematician on the brink of a groundbreaking discovery uncovers a conspiracy aiming to sabotage his work.

5. Dope Thief

  • Genre: Crime Drama
  • Starring:  Amir Arison, Liz Caribel, Nesta Cooper

Premiering March 22, 2025

A still from Dope Thief

Two lifelong friends from Philadelphia pose as DEA agents to rob a country house. Based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya.

6. Silo 

  • Genre: Science Fiction
  • Starring:  Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones
A still from Silo

A gripping post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama about a society living in a giant underground silo

7. Pachinko

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring:  Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Minha Kim
A still from Pachinko on Apple TV

An epic multigenerational saga based on the bestselling novel by Min Jee Lee.

8. Bad Sisters

  • Genre: Dark Comedy
  • Starring: Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle
A still from Bad Sisters

An Irish comedic thriller about five tightly-knit sisters who come together to protect one another.

9. Ted Lasso 

  • Genre: Sitcom
  • Starring: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein
A still from ted lasso

An American football coach takes over a struggling English soccer team in this heartwarming comedy.

10. The Morning Show

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell
A still from the morning show on Apple TV

Explore the cutthroat world of morning television and its inherent power dynamics.

11. Shrinking 

  • Genre: Comedy Drama
  • Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams
A still from the Apple TV show Shrinking

A heartfelt story about a grieving therapist who starts breaking the rules.

12. Slow Horses

  • Genre: Spy Thriller
  • Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas
A still from Slow Horses

Follow a team of disgraced MI5 agents who unexpectedly find themselves embroiled in high-stakes intelligence operations.

13. Dark Matter 

  • Genre: Science Fiction
  • Starring: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connolly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson
A still from Dark Matter

A physicist is abducted into an alternate version of his life, embarking on a perilous journey through parallel realities.

14. Before 

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia
A still from Before on Apple TV

A grieving psychiatrist encounters a troubled young boy with a mysterious connection to his past

15. Lessons in Chemistry

  • Genre: Drama
  • Starring: Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King
Still from the show Lessons in Chemistry

A brilliant chemist turns a cooking show into a platform for challenging societal norms and empowering women in the 1950s.

Did you know that you can now watch Apple TV+ through Amazon Prime? It’s available as an add-on service for $9.99, so go ahead and get it if you haven’t already.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WIN an iPhone 16 Pro Max!

Enter Giveaway Now