Best Apple Watch for Kids in 2025: Which Model Should You Buy?

Giving a smartwatch to your child can feel like a big step, part independence, part safety net. The good news is that Apple’s latest lineup makes it easier than ever for parents to stay connected while giving kids room to grow. The trick is knowing which model makes sense for your family and your budget.

Here’s the thing: not every Apple Watch is designed with kids in mind. Some are overkill, others lack the features that make sense for families. So after comparing every current Apple Watch, here are the ones that actually work for kids, whether they’re 8 or 16.

What Makes an Apple Watch Work for Kids

Apple’s Family Setup (originally called Apple Watch for Your Kids) is what turns a regular Apple Watch into a child-friendly device. With this setup, parents can link multiple Apple Watches to a single iPhone, giving kids their own watch and number without needing their own phone.

Parents can track the watch’s location in Find My, limit use with Schooltime, and control who kids can text or call through Screen Time. Kids, meanwhile, get the freedom to message, call, and share quick updates, all from their wrist.

To use Family Setup, you’ll need a Cellular model Apple Watch (one that can make calls and send messages on its own). GPS-only models won’t work for this setup.

Cellular vs. Non-Cellular Models

If you’re buying an Apple Watch for your child, the distinction between GPS-only and GPS + Cellular is important.

GPS-only watches connect through a nearby iPhone. They’re cheaper but can’t use Family Setup. GPS + Cellular watches have their own connection, so your child can make calls, send messages, and share their location even when they’re away from Wi-Fi or your phone.

You’ll need a cellular plan, which costs around $10 per month from major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. Some smaller providers like BetterRoaming also offer family-specific Apple Watch plans.

The Best Apple Watches for Kids in 2025

1. Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation, GPS + Cellular)

Best overall for most kids

The Apple Watch SE is the best choice for kids and teens, powerful enough to do everything that matters, yet priced low enough that you won’t panic if it’s dropped or lost.

It supports Family Setup, meaning your child can make calls, send messages, and share their location without needing an iPhone. Parents can track it, set Schooltime hours, manage screen time, and even set Downtime at night when notifications are muted.

The SE includes useful safety features like fall detection, emergency SOS, and international emergency calling. It’s also water-resistant and available in multiple colors and band options, making it fun to personalize.

At roughly $299, it’s the most affordable cellular Apple Watch and arguably the smartest buy for families.

Pros:

Affordable and durable Works perfectly with Family Setup Great parental controls Fun to customize

Cons:

Battery life could be better Lacks some of the high-end health tracking found in pricier models

2. Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular)

Best for teens

The Series 9 takes everything great about the SE and adds better performance, faster charging, and advanced health features. It includes heart-rate and blood oxygen tracking, plus access to Apple’s latest safety tools.

While it’s marketed as a fitness-focused smartwatch, it’s a strong pick for older kids or teens who want a watch that feels a little more grown-up. It’s also a good choice if you find a deal at third-party retailers, since Apple discontinued it after launching the Series 10.

Price: Around $399, depending on the seller.

Pros:

Faster processor and longer battery life than SE More detailed health tracking Stylish and comfortable

Cons:

No longer sold directly by Apple Features may be overkill for younger kids

3. Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular)

Best premium option

The Series 10 is Apple’s latest full-featured smartwatch — thinner, lighter, and faster than previous models. It includes improved location tracking, faster charging, and sleep apnea detection.

It’s an excellent device but might be too expensive for younger kids. Parents buying for a responsible teen who will use the watch for fitness, school, and safety tracking will find plenty to love here.

Price: Starting at $499.

Pros:

Sleek design with new case options Long battery life Best location accuracy and fitness tools

Cons: