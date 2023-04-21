Best Docking Station for MacBook Pro in 2023

Deciding on the best docking station for your MacBook Pro can be tricky due to the number of options available. Some docking stations are inexpensive, while some might seem to be extremely expensive. However, the decision becomes easier once you list down all the features and ports you require. If you’re looking to get the best docking station for your MacBook Pro and do not want to overspend on an overkill dock, read along to learn which is the best docking station for your MacBook Pro based on your needs and budget.

Which Docking Station Is the Best for You?

To decide which docking station is the best for you, you need to check the ports and the transfer speed they support on your MacBook Pro. While most ports appear the same, because of the 24-pin oval connector design, they’re not the same in terms of data transfer speed, display output capabilities, etc.

So, before you buy a docking station, check the technical specifications of your MacBook Pro and which Thunderbolt and USB versions it supports. The latest MacBook Pros support Thunderbolt 4 but the same cannot be said for older models.

Follow the steps below to check your MacBook Pro’s technical specifications.

Unlock your Mac and click on the Apple logo at the top right corner. Select the About this Mac option and copy the serial number. Head to Apple’s Tech Specs page and paste the serial number in the text box and click Search. Click the search results and check the technical specifications of your MacBook Pro.

Now that you know which Thunderbolt version ports your MacBook Pro features, you can make an informed decision while buying a docking station.

If your MacBook Pro supports Thunderbolt 4, you can go ahead and pick a Thunderbolt 4 docking station based on your requirements. However, if your MacBook Pro supports Thunderbolt 3, you will not get Thunderbolt 4 transfer speed by using a docking station that supports Thunderbolt 4. So it’s better to save your money and get a Thunderbolt 3 docking station.

The Best Docking Stations for MacBook Pro

1. CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for MacBook Pro

The CalDigit TS4 dock has a total of 18 ports making it the perfect choice for someone always running out of ports. You will must plug in the dock to an external power supply (provided in the box) as it can draw up to 19.5V or 11.80A at its peak. It has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that ensures faster speed for users with NAS or super fast internet connections.

The host port is a Thunderbolt 4 port that offers 98W charging. Then there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports that can transfer data while down streaming 15W of power each. Next, we have three USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports. One of these can charge your device up to 20W while the others are limited to 7.5W. Finally, the five USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports can transfer data and provide 7.5W of power each.

Coming to audio and video, the CalDigit TS4 dock has a pair of 3.5mm dedicated Audio In and Out ports at the rear. On the front, there is a 3.5mm Audio Combo Jack. The Thunderbolt 4 ports can power a single monitor at 8K 30Hz or dual 6K 60Hz displays. If those ports are occupied, you can use the dedicated DisplayPort 1.4 at the rear. Additionally, there are UHS-II SD Card and UHS-II microSD Card reader slots at the front.

Ports:

3 X Thunderbolt 4 Ports

3 X USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Ports

5 X USB-A 3.2 Gen2 Ports

1 X DisplayPort 1.4

1 X Audio In Port

1 X Audio-Out Port

1 X Audio Combo Jack

1 X 2.5 GbE Ethernet Port

1 X SD Card UHS-II Port

1 X microSD Card UHS-II Port

2. Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for MacBook Pro

The Kensington SD5700T dock has a total of 11 ports. You need to plug in the dock to an external power supply (provided in the box) as it draws 20V at its peak. It has a 1 Gigabit ethernet port that comes in handy for NAS transfers and provides fast internet connections.

The host port is Thunderbolt 4 and provides 90W PD charging. Apart from this, three other Thunderbolt 4 ports can transfer data at 40Gb/s and downstream 15W power from each. While there are four USB-A, three of them are Gen2 and provide 10Gb/s transfer speed while the fourth is meant for charging devices up to 7.5W.

For audio input and output, there’s a 3.5mm combo jack and the Thunderbolt ports manage video output. It can output video to a single 8K monitor at 30Hz or dual 4K 60Hz monitors. There is no dedicated DisplayPort or HDMI port. Lastly, it features a UHS-II SD Card Reader.

Ports:

4 X Thunderbolt 4 Ports

4 X USB-A 3.2 Gen2 Ports

1 X Audio Combo Jack

1 X 1 GbE Ethernet Port

1 X SD Card UHS-II Port

3. Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 4 Mini Docking Station for MacBook Pro

If you want a compact dock that adds a few extra Thunderbolt 4 ports to your MacBook Pro without burning a hole in your pocket, the Anker PowerExpand dock is what you should get. It has a total of 5 ports and is very compact. It needs an external power source (provided in the box) as it draws around 100W at its peak.

The host port is Thunderbolt 4 and provides a charging speed of up to 85W and the data transfer speed is 40Gb/s. Apart from this, you get three more Thunderbolt 4 ports that offer the same 40Gb/s speed paired with a 15W charging speed. Lastly, it has a USB-A port that features a transfer speed of 10Gb/s.

Since the Anker PowerExpand dock is very compact, it misses out on a dedicated SD card reader, audio jack, and even the ethernet port. However, the Thunderbolt 4 ports can power an 8K 30Hz monitor or dual 4K 60Hz monitors.

Ports:

4 X Thunderbolt 4 Ports

1 X USB-A Ports

4. Kensington SD2500T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for MacBook Pro

As mentioned before, if your MacBook Pro does not support Thunderbolt 4, you’re better off getting a Thunderbolt 3 dock. Especially, if you don’t see yourself upgrading anytime soon. Now, the SD2500T by Kensington has a total of 11 ports. You will need to plug in an external power source as it draws 20V power at its peak.

The Kensington SD2500T just has one Thunderbolt 3 port; it is the host port and supports up to 67W charging speed for your MacBook Pro. There is another USB-C port that supports 10Gb/s data transfer and 7.5W charging. Then there are three USB-A ports, all of which have different configurations.

The first USB-A port can only transfer data at 10Gb/s, the second can transfer data at 10Gb/s as well as charge devices at 7.5W, and the third can transfer data at 5Gb/s and charge at 4.5W. And there is a 1 Gigabit ethernet port too, for NAS transfers and internet connection.

For audio output, there is an Audio Combo Jack at the front. And, for video output, there is a pair of dedicated DisplayPort 1.4 connectors at the rear. The ports can handle a single 8K 30Hz or 4K 60Hz monitor. Finally, you also get UHS-II SD Card and UHS-II microSD Card reader slots.

Ports:

1 X Thunderbolt 3 Port

1 X USB-C 3.2 Gen2 Port

1 X USB-A 3.2 Gen2 Port

1 X USB-A 10Gb/s Port

1 X USB-A 5Gb/s Port with 4.5W Charging

1 X Audio Combo Jack

1 X 1 GbE Ethernet Port

1 X SD Card UHS-II Port

1 X microSD Card UHS-II Port

2 X DisplayPort 1.4

5. CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 Mini Docking Station for MacBook Pro

If you’re looking for a portable dock that can power multiple displays while providing additional ports without an external power source, you should consider the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 mini dock. It is Bus powered which means it will draw power from your MacBook to operate.

Since the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 mini dock is Bus-powered, the host port is Thunderbolt 3 and connected to your MacBook. There are two USB-A ports. The first is a USB-A 3.0 port that supports 5Gb/s data transfer speed and 4.5w charging and the second is a USB-A 2.0 port that supports 480Mb/s data transfer speed.

Lastly, two HDMI 2.0 ports support the display output of dual 4K 60Hz monitors. So, if you’re using an older Mac that does not have many ports, the CalDigit Thunderbolt 3 mini dock can not only help solve your HDMI port issues but also add a few USB-A ports in which you can plug in other low-powered peripherals.

Ports:

1 X Thunderbolt 4 Port (Host)

1 X USB-A 3.0 Port

1 X USB-A 2.0 Port

2 X HDMI 2.0 Ports

1 X Gigabit Ethernet Port

Don’t Overspend on Something You Can’t Fully Utilize

If your MacBook Pro does not support Thunderbolt 4, refrain from getting Thunderbolt 4 docks. However, a Thunderbolt 4 dock will offer future-proofing and more value for your money if you’re due for an upgrade.. So, before making a buying decision, look at these aspects and get something that best suits your needs. If you have any other questions, do let us know in the comments below.