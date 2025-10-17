Best Free Antivirus Software for Mac in 2025

While macOS is built with strong security features, it’s not immune to modern threats like malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Whether you’re using a new MacBook or an older iMac, adding antivirus protection is a smart move (and you don’t have to pay for it). Several free antivirus tools offer reliable defense, minimal system impact, and user-friendly interfaces, making them ideal for everyday Mac users.

Avast Security

Avast’s free antivirus provides real-time protection against malware, ransomware, and phishing attempts. It includes a web shield that blocks malicious websites and email threats, making it a solid choice for users who frequently browse or shop online.

Its intuitive interface and low resource usage make it ideal for casual users. While the premium version adds extras like a VPN and firewall, the free edition is more than capable for daily use. For broader comparisons, check out the best antivirus software for Mac.

Avira Free Security

Avira’s free suite includes antivirus protection, a limited VPN, a password manager, and system optimization tools. It’s a great all-in-one solution for users who want more than just malware defense.

Avira consistently earns high marks in independent lab tests for detection and usability. Its sleek interface and bonus features make it a compelling choice for privacy-conscious users seeking added value.

AVG Antivirus

AVG offers a lightweight antivirus solution that scans for malware, blocks unsafe downloads, and monitors email attachments. It’s perfect for users who want straightforward protection without unnecessary complexity.

Sharing its core detection engine with Avast, AVG ensures dependable performance. It’s especially appealing to users who prioritize speed and simplicity. If performance is a concern, explore the best Mac antivirus without slowdowns.

Bitdefender Virus Scanner

Bitdefender’s free scanner is designed for on-demand scanning rather than real-time protection. It’s highly effective at identifying and removing threats, making it a great tool for periodic system checks.

Though it lacks continuous monitoring, Bitdefender is lightweight and fast. It pairs well with macOS’s built-in security or another real-time antivirus. For older systems, consider the best antivirus for an old Mac to ensure compatibility and performance.

Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is known for its fast scanning and malware removal capabilities. The free version offers manual scans, ideal for cleaning up infections or checking suspicious files.

It’s especially useful for users who want a no-frills tool that works efficiently. Malwarebytes is also a strong option for older Macs that may struggle with heavier antivirus suites. For additional protection layers, explore these free Mac security tools.

Sophos Home Free

Sophos Home Free provides real-time protection, parental controls, and web filtering—all managed through a cloud-based dashboard. It’s ideal for families or users managing multiple devices.

Though its interface leans toward advanced users, Sophos offers powerful features that rival paid solutions. Its centralized management makes it easy to monitor and control security settings across devices.

FAQ

Do Macs really need antivirus software? Yes. While macOS includes built-in protections like Gatekeeper and XProtect, these aren’t foolproof. Antivirus software adds an extra layer of defense against evolving threats. Will antivirus software slow down my Mac? Some programs can affect performance, but many are optimized for macOS. For options that prioritize speed, see the best Mac antivirus without slowdowns. Is a free antivirus enough for Mac users? Free tools offer basic protection, but premium versions often include advanced features like firewalls, VPNs, and identity theft protection. For most casual users, a free antivirus is a good starting point.

How to Choose the Best Free Antivirus for Your Mac

The right antivirus depends on your system’s age, usage habits, and performance needs. Whether you prefer lightweight scanners or full-featured suites, these free tools offer dependable protection without the price tag.