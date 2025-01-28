Best Free Nintendo GameCube Emulator for iOS in 2025

The Nintendo GameCube was a gaming icon in the early 2000s. It wasn’t exactly cheap, so most of the time, kids would share one console during school breaks. You might even remember hauling that not-so-portable cube over to a friend’s house. Those were good times. Sadly, it was discontinued in 2007. Although most units that exist now are sold as collector’s items, you can still enjoy your favorite GameCube titles thanks to iOS emulators.

But don’t waste your time trying out shoddy options from random websites. Here are free, safe emulators that are guaranteed to run most of your favorite video games.

DolphiniOS

If you’re itching to relive your favorite GameCube games on iOS, DolphiniOS is the safest, most reliable option. You can install it on jailbroken and non-jailbroken devices alike. It’s a free, open-source tool that lets you dive back into classics like Metroid Prime or Mario Kart: Double Dash!! without the original console.

DolphiniOS is highly praised for its iOS compatibility. Most emulators are designed for Android or Windows devices, and they often have trouble running RAM-heavy Nintendo games. But not DolphiniOS. It’s compatible with a wide range of titles, plus it regularly receives updates for bug fixes and performance improvements.

The platform also supports custom settings. Want to upscale your favorite game to HD? You can do that. Prefer widescreen support? No problem You could even set up custom textures to give your emulator a more authentic feel.

As a bonus, you can use external controllers. It’s very rare for emulators to support them, so this feature really came as a shock to me. With Bluetooth and USB adapter compatibility, you can pair GameCube or Wii controllers for that nostalgic touch. And if you’re a multiplayer fan, certain games even support networked play, making it easy to enjoy sessions with friends.

How To Download DolphiniOS on Your iPhone (No Jailbreak)

Time needed: 10 minutes Here’s how to install DolphiniOS on a non-Jailbroken iPhone: Set up a supported third-party marketplace like SideStore or AltStore Classic. You’ll find the step-by-step instructions on their respective sites. They don’t require any technical experience with jailbreak apps. Launch the app marketplace you downloaded (preferably SideStore) and go to Browse. In the top-right corner of the screen, tap Sources > Add > OatmealDome’s AltStore Source. Select Add Source. Confirm the action by tapping Done and then scroll down to DolphiniOS (Public Beta). Choose Free and wait for the app to finish installing.

NOTE You’ll come across quite a few third-party App Stores online, but I suggest sticking to SideStore and AltStore Classic for DolphiniOS. Otherwise, you might risk downloading a malicious, malware-infected clone.

How To Download DolphiniOS on Your iPhone (Jailbreak)

Again, you don’t have to jailbreak your device to use DolphiniOS. Only follow these steps if you’re already using a jailbroken device.

For Cydia users, manually add the source code https://cydia.oatmealdome.me or look for DolphiniOS (Public Beta) in the search bar. If TrollStore is already available on your device, you could open the TIPA file manually or through this download link.

NOTE Turn on URL Scheme Enabled in TrollStore if the Magnifier app opens.

RetroArch (Alternative GameCube Emulator)

DolphiniOS is an excellent GameCube emulator that delivers HD visuals. However, I admit that installing it can feel a bit tedious, especially if you just want to play a few games casually. In this case, you can opt for RetroArch. It’s available on the App Store.

Launch RetroArch.

Go to Home > Load Content and look for your GameCube titles.

Like most emulators, it doesn’t come pre-loaded with games, so you’re in charge of looking for safe, reliable IPA files.

Admittedly, the legitimate options are a bit limited. You’re free to explore other emulators, but don’t expect them to deliver the same performance as DolphiniOS or even RetroArch. Also, stay away from shady sites that bombard you with the weirdest ads.