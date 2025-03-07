Best iPad 11 Deals: Get More iPad for Less, Even Without the AI Hype

Nearly every Apple announcement over the past year has revolved around AI. We’ve seen new M-series chipsets, a revamped Siri, AI-powered image generators, and writing tools driven by Apple Intelligence. So, it was a bit of a surprise when Apple suddenly dropped the 11th-generation iPad. It packs the new A16 chipset and comes at an appealing price, but as an entry-level tablet, it doesn’t support AI features.

That said, I really agree that not everyone needs AI on a tablet. If you just want a solid, everyday iPad at a lower price, here’s where to find the best deals.

Price: Starts at $349

Starts at $349 Best for: Trade-ins, full color/storage selection, and Apple Card financing.

Image Credits: Apple

For the full Apple experience, the Apple Store is your best bet. While it doesn’t offer discounts, you’ll be one of the first to get your hands on the new iPad, plus it provides the most flexible trade-in program. You can get $35 to $710 in store credit if you’re swapping out an older device.

Apple Stores also offer the widest selection of colors and storage configurations. We all know that third-party retailers only stock the most popular models, so certain colors often sell out fast.

Price: Starts at $349

Starts at $349 Best for: Best Buy members, financing options, and potential open-box savings.

Image Credits: Best Buy

Best Buy offers the same iPad 11 pricing as Apple, but you get extra perks (e.g., extended return windows and financing options) if you’re a My Best Buy Plus or Total member. Same-day pickup could also be available once the iPad 11 officially hits U.S. stores. I have to admit, this is something that Apple Stores don’t guarantee. Long lines and limited in-store availability often make walk-in purchases unpredictable.

Price: Starts at $499

Starts at $499 Best for: Monthly financing and those needing a cellular iPad.

Image Credits: T Mobile

If you’re planning to get the fully loaded iPad 11 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, max storage), T-Mobile is a solid option. It offers monthly installment plans that could make the iPad more affordable upfront compared to buying outright. You might also find carrier-exclusive discounts or trade-in promos that aren’t available elsewhere. However, these deals often require a contract or adding a new line to your existing plan.

Price: Starts at $329

Starts at $329 Best for: Buying in-store on launch day if other retailers run out.

Image Credit: Walmart

Walmart is stocking the iPad 11 a bit cheaper than the retail price, but its biggest advantage is widespread availability and potential in-store pickup once the release date hits. If Apple or Best Buy sells out of certain colors or storage options, Walmart might still have them in stock.

Price: Starts at $349

Starts at $349 Best for: RedCard users looking for a small but guaranteed discount.

Image Credits: Target

Target doesn’t offer discounts on the iPad 11, but Target RedCard users can get 5% off and bring the 128GB model down by $17.45. Target Circle members might also see future store credit promos.

With its lower price tag and solid upgrades, the iPad 11 is an easy buy for most people. Whether you’re upgrading from an older model or picking up your first tablet, it strikes a good balance between performance and affordability. But if you’re still weighing your options, comparing it to the iPad 10 might help you decide whether the jump is worth it.