10 Best iPhone 17 Camera Settings for Perfect Photos

The iPhone 17’s camera system has some of the most advanced photo and video features Apple has ever released. If you want to snap professional-grade photos, you’ll need to adjust a few settings beyond the defaults.

Whether you’re shooting in ProRAW, capturing action scenes, or taking portraits in low light, these tweaks can dramatically improve your image quality. Here are the best iPhone 17 camera settings that help you make the most of Apple’s newest camera hardware and software.

Best iPhone 17 Camera Settings

1. Turn On Smart HDR 5

Smart HDR 5 automatically balances highlights, shadows, and contrast, helping you capture true-to-life details even in challenging lighting. It’s especially useful for outdoor photos or scenes with both bright and dark areas.

How to enable: Go to Settings > Camera > Smart HDR and toggle Smart HDR 5 on.

This setting uses advanced computational photography to analyze each frame, combining multiple exposures for optimal color and detail. It’s ideal if you want vibrant, balanced images without extra editing.

2. Use Apple ProRAW for High-Quality Photos

Apple ProRAW gives you full control over photo editing by capturing uncompressed image data. It’s perfect for users who edit photos using apps like Lightroom or Photos.

How to enable: Go to Settings > Camera > Formats > Apple ProRAW and choose 48MP. Then, in the Camera app, tap RAW before shooting.

The Apple ProRAW setting preserves detail and allows greater flexibility in color correction, shadows, and sharpness. It’s a must for anyone who wants the highest-quality photos possible.

3. Enable 48MP Resolution Mode

The iPhone 17’s 48MP sensor can produce incredibly detailed shots. By default, photos save at 24MP to save space, but you can switch to 48MP for maximum resolution.

How to enable: Open Settings > Camera > Formats > Photo Mode and select 48MP HEIF Max.

This mode works best in good lighting conditions and is ideal for landscapes or large prints. You’ll notice crisper textures and finer details, especially when zooming in or cropping your shots.

4. Adjust Photographic Styles

Photographic Styles let you personalize the tone and warmth of your photos without heavy editing. You can choose from options like Rich Contrast, Vibrant, or Warm.

How to set up: Go to Settings > Camera > Photographic Styles and select your preferred look. You can also adjust Tone and Warmth sliders manually.

Each style applies intelligently, preserving skin tones while enhancing other elements. If you prefer natural colors with subtle contrast, Standard is a great default.

5. Turn On Macro Control

Macro Control helps you focus on small objects like flowers, textures, or insects with sharp detail. It switches automatically, but manual control gives you more flexibility.

How to enable: Go to Settings > Camera > Macro Control and toggle it on. When you move close to a subject, tap the macro icon in the viewfinder to switch modes.

Macro shots look best with steady hands and good lighting. It’s a great feature for capturing intricate subjects up close.

6. Use Grid Lines for Better Composition

Grid lines follow the “rule of thirds,” helping you frame your subject more effectively. It’s especially useful for landscape and portrait shots.

How to enable: Go to Settings > Camera > Grid and toggle it on.

The grid overlay won’t appear in the final photo—it’s just a guide. Align your subject along the grid lines for more balanced and visually appealing shots.

7. Enable Lens Correction

Lens Correction helps remove edge distortion caused by the ultra-wide lens. This makes lines look straighter and images appear more natural.

How to enable: Go to Settings > Camera > Lens Correction and toggle it on.

This feature works automatically when using the front or ultra-wide camera, improving selfies and wide-angle landscapes alike. It’s an easy way to ensure cleaner, professional-looking shots.

8. Record in ProRes for Professional Videos

The ProRes video format feature captures higher-quality footage with better color depth—ideal for creators and editors. Keep in mind, it requires a lot of storage space.

How to enable: Go to Settings > Camera > Formats > Video Capture > Apple ProRes and toggle it on.

Once enabled, open the Camera app, switch to Video, and tap the ProRes icon before recording. This format offers cinematic quality, making your iPhone a real production tool.

(For video-specific advice, check out how to record cinematic videos on iPhone.)

9. Adjust Exposure Manually

Manual exposure lets you fine-tune brightness before shooting. This ensures your highlights aren’t blown out and shadows retain detail.

How to adjust: Open the Camera app, tap the arrow at the top of the screen, then select the ± icon. Drag the slider left or right to change exposure levels.

This feature helps when shooting in bright sunlight or low-light scenes where automatic adjustments can misjudge lighting.

10. Use the Volume Button as a Shutter

Last, but not least, pressing the volume button to take a photo reduces camera shake and helps capture sharper images.

How to use: You can also connect wired EarPods or Bluetooth earbuds and press their volume buttons as remote shutters.

It’s a small tweak, but it makes a big difference in handheld photography. This is especially useful for group shots, long exposures, or night mode photography where stability is key.

FAQ

Can I use all these camera settings on iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max? Yes. All settings mentioned are available on both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, though ProRes and ProRAW require sufficient storage space. Do these settings affect battery life? Some features like ProRAW and ProRes consume more battery and storage. It’s best to enable them only when you need high-quality output. Should I keep HDR on all the time? Yes. Smart HDR 5 generally enhances images without overprocessing, making it a great default setting. Why can’t I find ProRAW in my camera settings? You might be using standard photo mode. Check Settings > Camera > Formats to confirm you’ve enabled Apple ProRAW. Are these settings available in third-party apps like Halide? Most are, but the steps differ. Halide supports ProRAW, manual exposure, and macro, offering more control for advanced users.

Summary

Enable Smart HDR 5 for balanced photos. Use Apple ProRAW for advanced editing. Switch to 48MP mode for maximum detail. Customize Photographic Styles. Turn on Macro Control for close-ups. Use Grid Lines for better composition. Enable Lens Correction for cleaner images. Record in ProRes for cinematic videos. Adjust Exposure manually for lighting control. Use Volume Buttons for stable shots.

Mastering the best iPhone 17 camera settings is the key to taking professional-quality photos with your phone. Once you get familiar with each adjustment, you’ll notice sharper details, better lighting, and more natural colors in every shot.

Whether you’re capturing portraits, landscapes, or cinematic videos, these settings help you make the most of your iPhone’s powerful camera system.