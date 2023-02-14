Since we curated a list of the best fitness apps for men, it’s only fitting that we round up the best iPhone and Apple Watch fitness apps for women as well. So, if you are one of our female readers who have decided to start a fitness journey this year, the iPhone and Apple Watch apps available on the App Store right now can help you achieve your goal. On the other hand, if you’re a seasoned fitness and health enthusiast who started exercising during the start of the pandemic, like most of us, you might still find some of these apps useful. They might inspire you to do more to stay healthy and fit not only this year but in the years to come. Read along to find out the best iPhone and Apple Watch fitness app for women in 2023.

Best Fitness Apps for Women Who Run (or Cycle)

Strava

If you enjoy running more than any other exercise, Strava should be the first fitness app that you install on your iPhone or Apple Watch. Whether you’re doing an indoor or outdoor run, Strava can provide you with accurate running metrics that will guide you in improving your overall performance. After every run, you can immediately check your performance metrics, compare them with your previous runs, and decide what to improve on during your next run.

If you are tracking your weight loss, Strava provides information on the calories you burned after every run. To give you more inspiration to sustain your running regimen, you can always find it with the Strava community, composed of more than 70 million running professionals and enthusiasts.

Now, should you decide to alternate your running routines with cycling, you can also use the Strava app to track those activities, whether outdoors or via bike trainers. And if you have an Apple Watch, some of the workouts in the Apple Fitness app can also be tracked by Strava. These include swimming, weight training, and more.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Pros

For runners, the apps offer new running routes to explore.

With more than 76 million users, it’s easy enough to follow and get inspiration from other athletes.

Gradually expanding workouts it can track aside from running and cycling.

Cons

Not meant for those who prefer more privacy, since Strava is a fitness app meant to build a community of athletes.

No music app integration.

Connects seamlessly with Apple Watch and Health and Fitness apps on your iPhone.

Not too many female users are on board the Strava community yet.

Runner-up: Nike Running Club (NRC)

The Nike Running Club (NRC) app is the best alternative to Strava if you don’t care about other people’s running activities. While it doesn’t provide as many metrics as Strava, you will love NRC for the way it motivates you during your runs and towards achieving your weekly mileage goals. It’s like having a running buddy that you can hear, even if you can’t feel their physical presence. At the end of every run, the app will congratulate you on what you accomplished and motivate you to improve your performance.

Availability: Free

Best Fitness Apps for Women Who Enjoy HIIT Workouts

Workout Trainer

Another popular workout that most of my female friends do or started doing during the pandemic lockdowns is High-Intensity Interval Training. I’m not in the position to say how effective HIIT is when it comes to losing weight. However, I can certainly acknowledge the fact that it’s an effective form of cardio workout that will leave you dripping in sweat after every workout.

Anyway, if you’re into HIIT workouts, the Workout Trainer app is one of the best, if not the best, apps available for monitoring those regimens. It offers HIIT workouts suited for all levels. Furthermore, if you need a personal trainer, you can connect with one through the app. You do, however, have to pay an extra fee for that service.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Pros

The app offers an excellent HIIT 4-week program to get you started right away.

A good collection of pre-made workouts that you can easily follow along.

Cons

Better programs and advanced features are available only through a premium subscription.

Runner-up: Freeletics

This app likely gained much of its popularity during the pandemic, since it was designed specifically for stay-at-home fitness enthusiasts. Interestingly, though, Freeletics has been around since 2013. Since then, the app has gained a massive active user base. That’s because it offers mainly body-weight exercises, a proven method for HIIT workouts.

One good thing about this app is that it is highly customizable based on your fitness level. Even better, an AI does the customization for you based on the information you provide. While the customization may not be 100% accurate, it’s still better than second-guessing your level of fitness and what type of body-weight training is best for you.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Best Fitness Apps for Women Who Do Pilates

Pilates Anytime Workouts

Many of my female friends are into Pilates simply because they thought it was the easiest and most effective way of achieving that six-pack ab that not only men aspire to have, but women as well. Like any other exercise, however, Pilates is still that, a form of exercise. As such, it requires hard physical effort to be effective.

Besides that, Pilates is a terrific stretching exercise for improving your flexibility. To maximize this effectiveness, you need a good app like Pilates Anywhere. What makes this app stand out is the fact that the exercises included can be done practically anywhere.

If you’re new to Pilates, the app also provides educational content that can either convince you to push through with doing Pilates or find other exercises to do instead.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Pros

Features professional videos with knowledgeable and authoritative instructors.

Health-related educational content.

Highly flexible and customizable.

Lets your workout with a trainer in real-time.

Cons

No meal planning feature.

Lack of calorie counting feature.

Runner-up: Alo Moves

Alo Moves is one of the most popular and widely used Pilates and yoga apps for iOS. It features a wide variety of classes that are constantly expanded, with new ones added every week. The Pilates workouts are also varied and cater to all levels. Alo Moves features high-quality videos with highly-qualified instructors. Furthermore, it lets you download Pilates videos so you can watch and follow along even when you’re not online.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Best Workout Apps for Women Who Dance

The Sculpt Society (TSS)



Another type of exercise that a lot of women enjoy and consistently do is dancing. One of the top iPhone dance workout apps available today is The Sculpt Society (TSS). If you’re a dance aficionado, you’ll appreciate the app’s dance-based workouts designed for fitness and athletic improvement, not just for losing weight.

If you’re one of those who believe that you ain’t got the moves, don’t worry, TSS simplifies dance cardio moves so that anyone can follow along easily. Another noteworthy feature of the TSS app is that its workouts help you increase your heart rate while toning your muscles at the same time. Who doesn’t want to achieve that while at the same enjoying dancing?

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Pros

High-quality videos.

User-friendly interface.

Cons

No customization feature.

Has more room for improvement and additional features.

Runner-up: DanceBody

Next to The Sculpt Society, your best option for a dance workout app would be DanceBody. Well, that is if you don’t mind streaming live dance sessions and following along in real time. As with any type of dance routine, all sessions included in the app are fun and entertaining to make sure that you’ll enjoy following them.

DanceBody’s app also offers paid time-based programs for a not-so-expensive subscription fee.

Best Audio Workout App

Aaptiv

The perfect gadget combo when using this app would be your iPhone or Apple Watch plus AirPods. You don’t really need your iPhone if you will install it on your Apple Watch, since the app only requires an audio output device. That’s why it’s called an audio-guided workout app.

Aaptiv provides audio-based instructions by certified personal trainers. Like many other fitness apps, Apptiv adapts to your fitness level. Even better, it plans your workout based on your current fitness goal. So, whether you are aiming to run faster, lose some unwanted weight, or simply stay fit, Aaptiv will have the best workout for you.

Furthermore, Aaptiv lets you track your workout-related metrics including duration, frequency, distance covered when running, and more. And yes, it counts calories, too.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Pros

Workout trainers are certified.

Personalization features.

Ample community support willing to motivate and encourage you.

Regularly release new workouts and exercises.

Cons

Switching between audio and video workouts tends to become inconvenient.

Background music sometimes overpowers the instructor’s voice.

Not too much attention is given to nutrition.

Runner up: WithU

Being an audio-based workout app, WithU will definitely put your focus and attention on the exercises that you are doing, minus otherwise distracting visuals. For many women fitness enthusiasts, this approach produces better results when sustaining workout regimens.

WithU features energetic and highly motivating fitness instructors that will encourage you to push forward with your workout despite not being able to see them. Listening to these instructors seems like they are right there beside you as you exercise. Another notable feature of WithU is the personalized, very engaging programs and workouts.

Availability: Free, Offers Premium Version via In-App Purchases

Final Words: How to Choose the Best Fitness App for You

As I pointed out in my roundup of the best fitness apps for men, choosing the best fitness apps for women depends on what you enjoy doing. If you’re into multi-sports, then you can download one of the multi-sports tracking apps on this list. However, if you are more into a particular workout such as running, then you have your best option listed above.

Remember, though, that if your objective is to lose weight and get fit at the same time, exercise alone won’t bring you your desired goal. Don’t forget to consider something as equally important as exercising. That is good, healthy, and balanced nutrition.