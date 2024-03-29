Best Lanyard for AirPods Pro- Top 6 Options

Are you looking for the best lanyard options for your AirPods Pro 2? You might have noticed the lanyard loop on the case. A lanyard loop allows you to attach the case to a handbag or backpack so that you don’t lose your AirPods.

However, if you don’t want to attach it to a backpack or case, you can add different lanyard accessories to your AirPods Pro 2 case. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the best lanyard accessories for AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

1. HiFan Lanyard

If you’re looking for a simple, clip-able lanyard for your AirPods Pro 2, HiFan’s lanyard could be a perfect option. It consists of a rope and clip, and the rope is made of polyester, with a smooth surface, wear resistance, and non-scratchability.

On the other hand, the clip is made of TPU material with good elasticity, toughness, and aging resistance. The rope and the clip can withstand up to 5 kg weight. HiFan also provides 24-hour customer support, so you can contact them if you’ve got any trouble with the lanyard.

Price: $7.59

2. Spigen Lanyard Carabiner

You might not trust a clip to keep your AirPods Pro 2 safe. In such a case, how about a carabiner to tie it with your bag when on an adventure? The carabiner is made from titanium, and the strap is woven from nylon for utmost durability.

It has an O-ring cutout for secure key attachment. The carabiner has a D-shaped gate opening to clip it to any belt, clip, or keychain. Furthermore, a quick-release button disconnects your AirPods Pro 2 from the carabiner without untying the lanyard.

Price: $29.99

3. Incase Lanyard

Although Apple doesn’t make lanyards for AirPods Pro 2, it recommends Incase’s lanyard on its official store. The Incase lanyard provides exceptional value for your money. The lanyard rope is woven, and the clip uses premium TPU material.

It results in a tensile strength of 25 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about your AirPods Pro 2 losing. This lanyard is not limited to one color as it comes in various colors, such as black, blue, gray, red, mint, and more. You can choose the one that goes with your handbag, bag, or other accessories.

Price: $11.99

4. Oakxco Adjustable Lanyard

If you’re looking for a lanyard that’s light on your budget, go with Oakxco’s adjustable lanyard. Although it’s not made specifically for AirPods Pro 2, it’s well-compatible with it. Its adjustable strap makes it perfect for any wrist, bag, or occasion.

The lanyard is made from nylon, providing a comfortable feeling. Besides, this lanyard is available in multiple colors and designs, like blue, black, red, orange, green, brown, and more. The best part about this lanyard is that it’s affordable to everyone.

Price: $6.99

5. Vogoda 6-Pack Hand Wrist Lanyard

Vogoda’s hand-wrist lanyard is the most value-packed option on this list. These lanyards are perfect as hand-wrist straps since they can bear 5 kg. The lanyard is made of prime nylon, which ensures longevity.

It’s available in two lengths, 8 and 9.5 inches, but you get six lanyards in the packaging. You can also choose to get multi-colors, mix colors, black and green, only black colors, etc. After purchasing these lanyards, if you have any issues with them, Vogoda’s customer service is always available for your assistance.

Price: $6.29

6. Spigen Universal Adjustable Wrist Strap

Although this lanyard is on the expensive side, it doesn’t compromise on quality. It is perfect for AirPods Pro 2nd generation and all smartphones. The lanyard is a Dacron-braided body strap perfect for daily use, enhancing elasticity and stability, making it flexible yet sturdy.

Its adjustable strap makes it suitable for all wrist sizes, bags, and occasions. You can install it easily by connecting it with one loop. The band is elastic, so you need not worry if it stretches. This lanyard is available in two colors: black and dark black.

Price: $12.99

Secure Your AirPods Pro 2 With These Lanyards

We hope you found these lanyard options helpful. While these were a few options, you can find more from third-party online or offline stores. There are various lanyard options available in the market. You can use these not only for AirPods Pro 2 but also with other tools with lanyards, such as the Pivot 2.0 Organizer.

You can find one that goes with your style, stays stealthy, or is strong enough to withstand more weight. If you have any queries or suggestions regarding this list, you can leave them in the comments below.