Best macOS Window Manager: Tested Apps for Tiling and More

For decades, window management in Apple’s computers was something everyone but Apple itself considered necessary. In recent years, this has changed, but the profusion of alternatives (native or third-party) makes things a bit confusing. For this article, we tested various window managers for macOS to find the best one.

What Is a Window Manager?

Your computer’s desktop is called that because, literally, it’s supposed to be analogous to the top of a desk. The apps, in that metaphor, would be objects you interact with, over that virtual desk.

A window manager keeps these objects organized and your desk tidy. This helps boost productivity, reducing the number of times you need to switch windows, and keeping important stuff easily reachable.

How Does Window Management Work in macOS?

Image credit: Apple

Until macOS 13 Ventura, it didn’t. The metaphor above wasn’t invented by Apple, but the company was responsible for popularizing it. It’s surprising, then, that it took so long for the company to actually do something about the issue.

Since System 1, the Operating System (OS) of the original 1984 Macintosh, your “desktop” was supposed to be messy. That logic remained true until macOS Monterey: app windows didn’t take the whole screen by default.

The idea was visually resembling a pile of non-aligned objects, in order of usage. You could “grab” (by clicking) the edge of any object to bring it to the front. An alternative was having them side by side, but you would have to align the “objects” (app windows) by hand.

In 2022, Apple introduced Stage Manager, the first native macOS feature to bear any resemblance to a window manager. Stage Manager was actually created in 2006 (it was called “Shrinkydink” back then), but Apple shelved it for some reason.

And, to be fair, Stage Manager isn’t exactly a window manager, at least not a good one. It retains the idea of indiscriminately piled objects but distributes them in groups of indiscriminately piled objects.

While tiling isn’t the only way of managing app windows, it’s by far the most popular one (among productivity maniacs). But native window tiling only came in macOS 15 Sequoia. While this was a beginning, I found out, at the time, that it was an underwhelming feature.

However, Macs have been appreciated by the aforementioned productivity maniacs (like myself) for a long time. So, unsurprisingly, there are lots of third-party window managers, especially tiling apps, for macOS.

Best macOS Window Manager: Tested Alternatives

Maybe too many window managers, to be honest. When searching for, e.g., good macOS video players or e-mail clients, you’ll surely find some alternatives including Apple’s apps. Window managers, however, amount to over a dozen, and that’s only listing the most famous ones.

Because of that, I had to filter down the list a bit. Below, you’ll find Apple’s two native solutions and a few third-party apps. Since priorities vary for each person, deciding which is the best window manager for macOS is up to you. But, after reading this article, you’ll be able to make an informed decision (or, at least, an educated guess).

1. Native macOS Solutions: Stage Manager and Tiling

Image credit: Apple

Starting with the in-house options, Stage Manager is one of these jovially-named Apple features which are often useful. You can select an app, or groups of apps, and set it/them aside. Clicking the app/group thumbnail brings it back to the front, while the app/group you were using is minimized.

Tiling, on the other hand, is somewhat more organized. Think of it as a supercharged version of Split View, introduced in macOS (then OS X) 10.11 El Capitan.

To use the native macOS tiling feature, make sure it’s enabled under System Settings > Desktop & Dock > Windows. Look for Drag windows to screen edges to tile and Hold Option key while dragging windows to tile. After that, you have a few ways to start tiling your apps.

The easiest one is by moving the cursor to the green circular button on the top left of an app window. Hovering there for about a second displays some of the tiling options.

You can also drag the windows, if you have either of the options enabled, to tile them. I personally found this alternative very unreliable, with the tiling indicator working less than half of the time.

You can also go to Window > Move & Resize on the menu bar for regular tiling. For Split View options, go to Window > Full Screen Tile.

Lastly, there are some keyboard shortcuts you can use for the native macOS screen tiling. Keep in mind, however, that this requires a compatible (likely Apple-made) keyboard. My Logitech MX Mechanical Mini, properly configured to be used with macOS, was never able to use the tiling shortcuts.

A Note on Mission Control

Mission Control is the union of older macOS features Exposé, Spaces, and Dashboard. It may be considered by some a sort of window manager, but opinions on the matter diverge.

One point is that window managers are generally mutually exclusive. You can’t, e.g., use tiling (to its fullest) with Stage Manager, because they apply different arrangement logics to the windows.

Mission Control, on the other hand, is a quick way to display all open windows at once. It’s more akin to the Windows + Tab shortcut in Windows, or pressing the Super key in many Linux desktop environments.

Rectangle is one of my favorite macOS apps. It’s also the spiritual successor of Spectacle, one of the most popular tiling window managers for macOS ever.

It offers, in my opinion, the perfect balance between customization and simplicity. You can set keyboard shortcuts for different screen positions and then quickly send any app to said position. Rectangle also supports dragging windows to corners, so they snap in place with a predefined size.

Rectangle is free and open source. There’s a Pro version, with advanced features for power users, that costs $10 after the 10-day trial period. While this is a great way to support the developers, I recommend you try the free version first. If it lacks the features you need, give the Pro variant a try.

To be fair, BetterTouchTool is a bit of an overkill, having dozens of features other than window management. So much so that the developers themselves decided to create a separate app only for this, BetterSnapTool.

BetterSnapTool isn’t by any means expensive: a lifetime license costs $2. However, if you’re a Setapp subscriber, the full-fledged BetterTouchTool is included in the monthly fee. You can also purchase it separately for $14 (two years) or $24 (lifetime).

BetterTouchTool works by performing a number of actions you define, either by programming them manually or downloading presets. You can then assign shortcuts to each of these actions. They can be key combinations (pressed simultaneously), keystrokes (one after the other), mouse movements, or trackpad gestures.

Available actions are as diverse as a customizable action menu, a clipboard manager, a Spotlight-like launcher, and so on. And, obviously, window positioning — including, but not limited to, tiling.

The BetterTouchTool license is pretty reasonably priced and gives you access to a plethora of features. If you don’t need those, or consider the app too complex to configure, BetterSnapTool is a, well, better option.

I have always loved tiling window managers. Even so, in my years using Linux as a primary OS, i3 has never been an alternative I liked. However, I do know it’s one of the favorite managers, especially among developers.

While you can technically make i3 work in macOS, it’s not trivial. Also, it only works for Xorg apps — of which macOS has very few.

For i3 lovers, one of the best solutions is AeroSpace. It has many of i3’s features, like the tree tiling structure, text file for configuration, and so on.

You can hide the Dock and the menu bar to maximize screen real estate, like when using i3 in Linux. If you want more productivity-oriented features, like those usually combined with i3, I suggest using a menu bar replacement. Bartender and Ice have lots of customization options that go pretty well with AeroSpace.

AeroSpace is available to download on GitHub. You can also install it using Homebrew, to get automatic updates, with the following command:

brew install --cask nikitabobko/tap/aerospace

I think it’s safe to assume that if you’re interested in AeroSpace, you know how to compile an app. You can do just that with AeroSpace by downloading its source code.

Lastly, we have Moom, a comprehensive window manager by Many Tricks. To give some context, Many Tricks is the same company behind Butler, one of the more widely used Spotlight alternatives.

Moom starts as a regular tiling window manager but goes way beyond that. It offers advanced features like predefined window layouts, action chaining, control HUD, simultaneously using differently-sized grids, and so on.

Moom is perfect if:

You need more features than what even Rectangle Pro can offer. BetterTouchTool’s setup is too complex for you. AeroSpace’s tree-based layout doesn’t suit your workflow.

You can try the app for free, with a limit of 100 uses. After that, a lifetime license for Moom costs $15.

Deciding which macOS window manager is the best for you can take some effort. It does pay, however, with a significant boost in productivity. You’ll compensate a week or less of increased output, and a couple of hours or so spent testing the alternatives. There’s really no excuse not to give at least some of the above options a shot.