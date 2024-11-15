Best Thanksgiving iPhone Deals: Find the Perfect Gift Without Breaking the Bank

We’re already halfway through November, which means Christmas isn’t far away, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. It’s the festive season, the perfect time to connect with loved ones, give gifts, or treat yourself to something nice. But here’s the kicker: We want you to find products that offer great value and meet your needs. If you’ve been waiting for a great iPhone deal this Thanksgiving, there are some fantastic offers you won’t want to miss.

iPhone 13

Good tech doesn’t necessarily mean shelling out thousands of dollars, and the iPhone 13 is a solid example of this. Though it was released in 2021, it’s still going strong today. In fact, I’m using one right now. This iPhone has impressed me with nearly everything it offers. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, suitable for sunny days. The cameras are solid: a 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) setup on the rear and a 12MP (wide) camera on the front.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Apple A15 Bionic chip paired with up to 512GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The one I have comes with 128GB, which may or may not suit your needs. However, if you’re diligent about clearing your iPhone’s storage every so often, you can make the 128GB variant work. You can also check out which iPhone storage variant you should choose.



For a three-year-old phone, it lasts me about a full day (thanks to the 3240mAh battery). If you need more power, you can always invest in a power bank or a MagSafe battery pack. And yes, it supports wireless charging, too. These Thanksgiving iPhone offers don’t usually last long, so be sure to act quickly while they’re available.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 wasn’t a massive upgrade over the iPhone 13, mainly because it has the same processor as its predecessor. However, the iPhone 14 does bring a 5-core GPU to the table. The minor tweaks are mostly in the camera department, including an Action Mode that’ll make you reconsider carrying a gimbal when shooting video. The battery life is slightly improved, but you might want to ditch the iPhone 13 for the iPhone 14 because you’ll likely get one more iOS update—and there’s not much price difference between the two in general.

Now, let’s talk about the iPhone 14 Plus. Apple introduced the Plus variant with the iPhone 14 series, replacing the iPhone 13 mini, which is currently discontinued. If you don’t like compact phones, you should definitely go for the iPhone 14 Plus. It comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display and houses a massive 4325mAh battery under the hood. Other than those differences, the specs are nearly the same, except for the weight and dimensions, of course. Currently, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available at significant discounts as part of Thanksgiving deals, so if you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the time to grab it.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus

If you want an updated design with a justified price, the iPhone 15 series is the answer. The iPhone 15 is a huge upgrade over the iPhone 13 and even the iPhone 14. Since Apple couldn’t bring much to the table with the iPhone 14, all the major updates are with the iPhone 15. You get a 6.1-inch Super Retina display that peaks at 2000 nits of brightness—perfect for sunny days and better than any iPhone on this list. The best part is its upgraded processor: the Apple A16 Bionic, plus Dynamic Island on top, which is awesome for day-to-day use. Once you start using Dynamic Island, you won’t want to go back. The cameras are also a hit with the iPhone 15: you get a 48MP (wide) + 12MP (ultrawide) setup.

Again, if you prefer a bigger iPhone and need a device to meet your larger screen needs, you should definitely consider the iPhone 15 Plus. It has the same specs under the hood but with a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display and a larger 4383mAh battery. So, spending a little extra might be worth it, depending on your screen size preference. These are solid iPhones, and I’d recommend them to anyone who wants the latest feel without making their wallet cry too hard.

Why should you get a one- or two-generation-old iPhone during Thanksgiving?

One concern many might have with this list is that none of these iPhones support Apple Intelligence features, Apple’s foray into artificial intelligence. But if that’s not a concern for you, you should definitely consider picking one from the list for yourself, your kids, your partner, or your elderly parents. These are great iPhones where Find My works like a charm, helping you track your kids going to extra classes or your elderly parents heading to the nearby mall. The cameras are solid, and with the iPhone 15 series, you won’t miss the updated design with Dynamic Island (previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models).

So why wait? These deals won’t last long. If you’re looking to grab one, act quickly and get yours before they’re gone. You won’t be disappointed with this decision. We don’t pressure you to make a purchase through our affiliate links, but doing so helps support our work. Our mission remains focused on helping you stay informed about everything Apple. So, if you find a better deal at your local store or any other reputable platform, feel free to go ahead with that.