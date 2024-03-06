Best GBC Emulators for iOS: 6 Tried and Tested Apps

Looking for the best GBC emulator for iOS? Back in the day, playing your favorite games, Pokemon, Super Mario Land 2, and many others, on the Game Boy Color was such a fulfilling experience.

You might want to relive those pixelated adventures again on your Game Boy Color, which might not work now. Fortunately, you can play your favorite GBC games on your iPhone using emulators. This guide will show you the best GBC emulators for your iPhone.

1. Eclipse EMU

Eclipse is a web-based Game Boy Emulator, and you can use it on your iPhone through Safari or any other web browser of your choice. Although it’s a web-based emulator, you can use it offline using games from your local library. Before you can use Eclipse, you’ll have to face some ads.

You can manage your library from your iPhone and add games from Dropbox, Google Drive, or the HomeBrew games collection. Plus, if your iPhone supports a controller, Eclipse will support it. Moreover, Eclipse is not limited to GBC; you can play Game Boy, GBA, Super Nintendo, NES, Sega Master System, and Sega Game Gear.

Check Out Eclipse EMU

2. SkyEMU

If you prefer a good user experience over the interface, you might like SkyEMU. It supports emulation for Game Boy, GBC (Game Boy Color), GBA (Game Boy Advanced), and Nintendo DS. A good user experience comes with balanced accuracy, performance, and usability tradeoffs.

It uses high-quality upscaling shaders for better rendering. Plus, there’s support for game controllers and Rumble with configurable key binds. Moreover, it’s a cross-platform emulator, meaning it’s available on iOS, Windows, Android, macOS, FreeBSD, and the web.

Check Out SkyEMU

3. Retro Games Emulator

This game emulator has no interface but just loads the ROM and plays. Retro Games Emulator is a web-based emulator for Game Boy and supports various platforms, such as Game Boy Color, GBA, Nintendo, Atari, Sega, Neo Geo Pocket, and more.

Since it’s a web-based emulator, it doesn’t require any installation. You must load your favorite ROM from the supported list of emulators and hit the play button. On the contrary, it doesn’t support any controllers, even if iOS supports them.

Check Out Retro Games Bot

4. Afterplay

If you don’t want to compromise on user interface and experience, Afterplay could be your best option. It’s a web-based emulator that can run on any platform, including iOS. It supports various platforms, including GBC, GBA, and Nintendo.

Furthermore, you can save your games anytime and resume when logging in. It allows you to use cheats to progress quickly in the game while not wasting your time. Moreover, a few of its features are free, and you’ll need to unlock the Premium version for $5.99/month.

Check Out Afterplay

5. Aurora

Aurora is a simple web-based emulator that lets you play GBC, GB, NES, SMS, and GG emulator. It is one of the best GBC emulator for iOS regarding graphics. The best part is that it supports two players if you want when playing NES games, such as Super Mario Bros 3.

You can customize the skins to your liking, and it supports existing skins from other apps like Eclipse and Mojo. Furthermore, if you use cheat codes in NES games, it supports them. Moreover, you can select your own ROM or from the vast library of ROMs.

Check out Aurora

6.Game Play Color

Game Play Color lets you play only GB and GBC games from your iPhone or iPad through Safari. You can add your favorite ROMs and store them in Google Drive. Plus, you can play games in 8-bit audio.

It saves your games, meaning when you open the game, you can continue playing the game where you left off. Furthermore, you can play your games even when you don’t have an internet connection. And since it’s open-source, you don’t have to worry about hidden charges.

Check out Game Play Color

Play Your Favorite GBC Games With These GBC Emulators

iPhone doesn’t have good GBC emulators on the App Store, but there are web emulators that can help you enjoy your favorite Game Boy Color games. We hope you like these GBC emulators for iOS to play GBC games with ease.