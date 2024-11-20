Best Vintage Christmas Wallpapers for iPhone in 2024 (Free)

Oh, Christmas. A time to gather friends and family, exchange presents, create memories, and… Set iPhone wallpapers? 🤨 Well, why not? There’s nothing as timeless as celebrating traditions with a piece of cutting-edge technology. Also, there’s nothing as modern as using a pocket-size computer to honor a millennia-old tradition. So check out our selection of the best vintage wallpapers to keep the spirit of Christmas past alive in your iPhone!

Vintage Christmas Wallpapers: Fond Memories on Your iPhone Screen

Present-day Christmas is sometimes too focused on gifts, especially with so many deals in online or physical stores. That doesn’t mean people don’t miss the days of decorating homes, preparing festive meals, or gathering together around the fireplace. Our wallpaper selection intends to precisely resemble these moments, emphasizing the timeless Christmas celebration.

1. Cookie Baking Molds iPhone Wallpaper

It is said that smell is the most “direct” human sense. Scientifically speaking, that’s because scents have a “shorter route” to the brain. Unfortunately, this wallpaper showing molds and dough doesn’t have a scent of its own. I’m sure, however, the smell of cookies in the oven takes you down memory lane.

2. Hot Cocoa Wallpaper

Image credit: Freepik

And what better complement to Christmas cookies than a cup of hot chocolate, complete with marshmallows and cinnamon? Or perhaps you’re more of an eggnog person on Christmas morning?

3. Gift Wrapper Wallpaper

Speaking of the Christmas morning, few things scream “vintage” more than old-school gift wrappers. This wallpaper, though a digital illustration, recreates the kind of pattern we saw countless times under the Christmas tree.

4. Christmas Tree Watercolor iPhone Wallpaper

Image credit: Freepik

For a more artistic touch, this digital illustration strongly resembles watercolor drawings that are very common this time of year. Your parents likely had one like this, made by you, displayed on the fridge when you were a kid.

5. Christmas Chimney Wallpaper

With apartments outnumbering houses and indoor heaters becoming more common, Santa Claus probably climbs more windows than chimneys nowadays. A Christmas fireplace wallpaper, with hanging boots or socks, is the most vintage your iPhone can get.

It’s not that present-day Christmas is inherently bad. If there’s love, friends, family, and laughter, you know all is well. We are, however, allowed some nostalgia, right?